VIDEO: Dana Aber and Justin D Quackenbush Perform Getting There' From IN TRANSIT

In an online video released today, Dana Aber (Baggage At The Door, Big Thunder Productions) and Justin D Quackenbush (Bring Back Broadway, Love! Valor! Compassion!) celebrate the approaching return of Broadway and support The Actors Fund.

In the video, the two perform the song "Getting There" from Broadway's first acapella musical: In Transit, with Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth. The video volleys between the performance by Aber and Quackenbush and footage shot entirely on location in New York City, from March 2020 through each phase of the pandemic - highlighting the slow progress we as New Yorkers have made in just over a year.

This Memorial Day weekend, we remember the men and women who have died in military service, and we also remember the front line workers, their families and the hundreds of thousands of Americans lost to COVID-19 in the past year, including those we lost from the Broadway community.

As the industry prepares to re-open, there are still thousands relying on emergency services from The Actors Fund from now until September. Founded in 1882, The Actors Fund serves all professionals- not just actors-in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance through programs that address the community's unique and essential needs.

Dana Aber (she/her) is a performer, producer, collaborator, and creator, Dana's 20-year career has spanned the magical, maternal, and manipulative facets of humanity, garnering her a Best Actress Award in 2018 in NYC. Theatrically, she's played across the country and across the seas, and has been seen Off-Broadway and at The Dixon Place, NYFringe Festival, NYMF, Apollo Theatre, and FDCAC/Classical Theatre of Harlem. Through her Big Thunder Productions company, Dana has created and helmed 8 concert-cabarets, most notably the bi-coastal #YesAllWomen Raise Your Voice concert joining artists within the movement for gender equality. As a theatre writer, she pulls from personal experience to share her comedic Quarantined Waitress web series and her 1-woman musical, Baggage at the Door, which travels her healing process from trauma-induced PTSD. Dana is currently crafting several new pieces debuting this year: FINAL BLOW, about besties, boundaries, and blame, and a solo-vehicle for her brother, Bway's Drew Aber, about identity exploration via video games. She is a survivor, ally, and advocate, honored to use her voice to share for those who cannot. www.DanaAber.com

Justin D Quackenbush (he/him) is an actor, singer and dancer with a penchant for LGBTQ storytelling. Credits include acclaimed performances as Buzz in Terrence McNally's Love! Valour! Compassion! at the Provincetown Theatre, and Will in Terrence McNally's Mothers and Sons at Vermont Stage, wehere he has also been seen as Voice #3 in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and as Trip in Other Desert Cities for which he won a BroadwayWorld Award. Other Regional: Officer O'Hara in Arsenic and Old Lace, Whizzer in Falsettos. He lives in Times Square NYC, and has danced in the annual strip-spectacle Broadway Bares five times, raising funds for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. His work as a skilled balloon-artist will be seen in the finale of this year's virtual Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home. He studied at Circle in the Square Theatre School and Atlantic Acting School. www.justindquackenbush.com



The fundraising page is: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/JustinandDana