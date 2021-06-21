VIDEO: Christopher Rice-Thomson Releases 'True to Your Heart' Pride Cover Featuring Nick Rashad Burroughs & More

Celebrate PRIDE, joy, bravery, and authentic love in the brand new TRUE TO YOUR HEART cover from Director and Broadway performer Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, Book of Mormon)! Originally performed by 98 Degrees and Stevie Wonder for the film Mulan, now 14 members of the queer community came together to put their spin on the hit Disney song!

Watch below!

"My nine-week YouTube series of Disney tributes, called Magic Mondays, comes to a close with this uplifting and inspiring video for PRIDE." Director Rice-Thomson continued, "It was important to me to celebrate our community within this music video series and to bring together really outstanding queer talent to spread some joy! If you haven't watched it yet, get ready for some stellar vocals and big smiles!"

The video stars Markcus Blair, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina, Kinky Boots), Schyler Conaway, Gary Cooper (Chicago, Aladdin), Carl Culley (also serves as Music Director, Arranger, and Mixing Engineer), Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots), Lili Froehlich (Hamilton, Cats), Julio Rey, Director Christopher Rice-Thomson, Clay Rice-Thomson (King Kong, Wicked), Nick Sanchez (Hamilton, Escape to Margaritaville), MiMi Scardulla (Once Upon a One More Time), John Tupy (Chicago), and Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman, Beautiful).

Produced by Alex North and Christopher Rice-Thomson.

Celebrate the iconic Disney songs, stories, and characters you know and love with NINE NEW VIDEOS featuring Broadway stars from Aladdin, Chicago, Hamilton, Matilda, The Prom, and more! The full #MagicMondays series is on YouTube now at YouTube.com/ChrisRiceNY