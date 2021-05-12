Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Check Out the New Trailer for FRAGMENTS, A LIVE AUDIO STORY

May. 12, 2021  

The performance art piece Fragments, a live audio story concludes this weekend, with performances on Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th, at 6:00pm and 7:30pm on both days. Featuring a stunning array of live dance, video projections, and original composition, Fragments is based on the real-life experiences of Herta Sales and interviews taken with her.

Check out the new trailer below!

For tickets and more information, please visit www.MandieRapoza.com/Fragments.

Through the fog of Alzheimer's, Austrian-born Herta wrestles with the foundational moments of her past, including a childhood involvement with the Hitler Youth. Through interactions with her caregiver, her estranged daughter, and her own fractured memories, Herta is forced to confront deep-held regrets and hard truths left unspoken. Fragments centers on one fundamental question: "How much of ourselves must give to the ones we love?"

Fragments premiered at Dixon Place to a sold-out audience in the summer of 2019. Originally produced as a dance/theater fusion piece, it was adapted in November 2020 to be presented in the current, deeply changed, COVID-19 world. Now, rather than a traditional narrative, the production has been reimagined as a live audio installation, supplemented with two live dancers and projected video content. Audiences will get to experience Fragments in a brand new, deeply intimate way, with the soundscape and original musical score serving as the primary design element.

