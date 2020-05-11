VIDEO: CHAINING ZERO's Online Sessions Continue With 'Capable Of' Featuring Stephen Christopher Anthony

Chaining Zero, a new musical, continues its successful series Chaining Zero Sessions, a web based concert series featuring songs from the show performed by top Broadway and Nashville talent. In the next installation, Broadway's Stephen Christopher Anthony (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen; Book of Mormon; Nat'l Tour: Dear Evan Hansen; Catch Me If You Can) sings "Capable Of" - a ballad about knowing your self worth even when the odds are stacked against you.

The book of Chaining Zero, a musical where stories of struggle, hope, desire and pain intersect with everything you thought you knew about the strangers around you, is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader.

Chaining Zero's music and lyrics are written by established Nashville songwriters, Jeffrey James and Justin Halpin. Having had numerous songs recorded by artists and DJ's in Europe, Australia and the United States, the pair is also responsible for writing and collaborating on songs featured in 150+ film, television and trailer placements on outlets including Showtime, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, cable and all major television networks. Recently, James was featured on NBC's Songland where he worked with country star Martina McBride and One Republic's Ryan Tedder





Chaining Zero Sessions and updates can be found on YouTube Instagram and Facebook

