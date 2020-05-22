VIDEO: Billy Recce and Drew Larimore Release Two Digital Tracks From THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER

Christmas is coming early this year. Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars, The Birds and the BS with Jordan Roth) and Drew Larimore (Out of Iceland, Roku's Janice Gunter, Ghosthunter) have released two digital tracks from their new musical in development, THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER.

Originally slated for an industry presentation this April, Recce and Larimore made the decision to release two memorable musical numbers-the opening, The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever and a female doo-wop trio, The Santa For Me.

"Billy and I decided we couldn't let our inability to gather and groups stop us from presenting new work," said Larimore, a Heidman Award and O'Neill Finalist. "One way or another, we're moving forward with this show and if we can't do a reading in person, we're going to release some material online."

THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Billy Recce and book and lyrics by Drew Larimore, entailing an office holiday party gone awry. When a sad bunch of co-workers who work at an adult diapers store and also dressed as elves realize their holiday bonus is nowhere to be found-an existential crisis ensues. A sendup of Office Christmas party culture, the musical is a hilarious examination of isolation and conflicting emotions during the holiday season.

"Live theatre is important to people around the holidays, but many of the options out there we don't want to see. My intent was to write a show that captures the magic of Christmas while also poking fun at it, examining some of its sadder components." Larimore says.

Both tracks feature an outstanding cast. Headliner "Showbiz Spitfire" drag queen, Paige Turner, leads the way, with NYU alum Raji Ahsan (High Maintenance), Deb Radloff (Classic Stage's Caucasian Chalk Circle), Phil Sloves (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants), and Laura Laureano (Shrek: The Musical).

"This score is irreverent and funny and takes you on a real anti-Christmas ride," added Recce.

THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER is hoping to premiere Winter 2020.

Check out the tracks below!

