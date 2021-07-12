VAN GOGH: A NEW MUSICAL Announces Additional Creative Team Members

Van Gogh: A New Musical has announced the addition of Celine Snippe as librettist and lyricist. The Creative Team also consists of WILL NUNZIATA (Co-creator / Director), Rachel Bertone (Co-creator / Choreographer), Eric Fegan (Composer), and Emily White (Devising Dramaturg). Additional creative team members will be announced soon. The creatives will be developing the show over the summer and fall with a 2022 industry presentation expected.

"Van Gogh: A New Musical will explore the life of the famous painter Vincent van Gogh as never told before," says Nunziata. "Since working on this piece more than a year ago, Rachel and I from the very beginning wanted the story seen through the eyes of Jo van Gogh-Bonger - the woman responsible for making Vincent's paintings famous after his death. Audiences will experience a thrilling, heartfelt, and healing journey of how Vincent van Gogh created some of the world's most famous paintings in a span of only a few years through the support of his brother Theo and Jo, Theo's wife."

"We come to learn how Jo, after the brothers passed, published the thousands of letters Vincent and Theo wrote to one another throughout their lives," Bertone states. "The Van Gogh legacy was created because of Jo, and we are thrilled to give her the spotlight. We feel this is a transcendent theatrical experience for all the world to see, especially at a time when we need family, healing, and art more than ever."

"I am extremely excited to be 'in the trenches' with the incredible talents and artistry of Rachel, Celine, Eric, and Emily," Nunziata says. "We are so excited to share this piece come 2022."

Check out a reel for the show below!

The promo features the talents of Jere Hunt as Vincent, Kalonjee Gallimore as Theo, Dani Apple as Jo, and Amy Jo Jackson as Jo's voice. Cinematography & editing is by Pierre Marais and costumes by the late-great, award-winning costume designer Marian Bertone whom the musical is dedicated to.

Follow the Van Gogh musical journey on Facebook and Instagram @vangoghmusical.

For more information, please email vangoghtheatrical@gmail.com.