V (Formerly Eve Ensler) and Maria Hinojosa Host Working Theater's Benefit Reading Of Lisa Ramirez's TO THE BONE

WORKING THEATER continues its 36th season with a virtual benefit reading of Lisa Ramirez's TO THE BONE on December 7th, 2020. Two-time Obie Award-winning director Lisa Peterson returns to direct the reading as part of an evening co-hosted by Tony Award-winning playwright and activist V (formerly Eve Ensler), and founder and president of Futuro Media Group and Anchor and Executive Producer of the Peabody Award-winning show Latino USA, Maria Hinojosa

Originally commissioned by Working Theater in 2010, Ramirez spent six months interviewing undocumented female poultry processing plant workers in Sullivan County. TO THE BONE examines the very nature of equality and justice in contemporary America as it shines a light on the lives of the invisible workforce that puts food on our tables. The virtual reading will be simultaneously translated in Spanish, and will feature most of the original cast from the 2014 Cherry Lane Theatre World Premiere including Lisa Ramirez, Dan Domingues, Liza Fernandez, Annie Henk, Paola Lazaro-Munoz, Gerardo Rodriguez and Xochitl Romero with Danny Wolohan also joining the company. "Working Theater is thrilled by the opportunity to give back to the community Lisa's eye-opening play is about. We are delighted that V, Maria Hinojosa and most of the original company are joining us to support the efforts of a community being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, TO THE BONE reminds us there is a segment of essential workers laboring unseen and unrecognized."

Ticket proceeds for the December 7th online event will benefit Rural & Migrant Ministry, on behalf of Sullivan County migrant workers. Rural & Migrant Ministry supports rural and migrant communities throughout New York fighting for equality and cooperative opportunity, especially within labor and agricultural systems.

Tickets are available on a "Sliding Scale", reflecting the Company's commitment to accessibility and the belief that theater should not be a luxury or a privilege, but available and accessible to all who want to participate.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You