Urban Stages Presents THE INCELS by Ruth Zamoyta

Urban Stages Artistic Producing Director, Frances Hill, announces THE INCELS, a virtual reading and performance.

This will be part of Urban Stages' September Play Fest & Fundraiser to raise funds and continue the theater's decades long efforts of discovering and producing new plays by diverse up-and-coming artists.

The Play will be available for a limited time on urbanstages.org where viewers can also support Urban Stages and the creation of new theater by donating.

Tom and Derrick are depressed, bitter men who can't get girlfriends. In THE INCELS, Tom records his manifesto on his vlog, telling tales of fruitless encounters with women ... as well as his plan to rid the world of sexuality. Derrick has a YouTube channel in which he teaches other men how to survive in the backwoods ... and obsesses about the young woman he's stalking. Pat is a MGTOW ("Men Going Their Own Way") who teaches incels how to find happiness in a solitary lifestyle. When Tom and Derrick turn violent, can Pat convince them to put down their guns?

The play can be viewed online anytime from September 16th, 7pm to September 20th ,7pm. THE INCELS, by Ruth Zamoyta, directed by Kim T. Sharp will be available online featuring: Jason Asher, Grant Bowen, Christopher Daftsios, Ian Hayes, Mat Labotka and Chris Marshall. Vincent Scott is Associate Producer.

Show will be aired at 7pm, Wednesday, September 16th, and available to view for 4 days afterwards on the Urban Stages' website urbanstages.org. Donations strongly encouraged. All proceeds will support Urban Stages' programs including MainStage which discovers and produces new works by diverse artists and Outreach which ensures art and theater are available to all.

