United Solo Hosts Closing Gala for Its Inaugural Spring Season, March 26

For more than a decade, United Solo has presented its annual Fall Theatre Festival featuring local and international productions including storytelling, puppetry, dance, multimedia, improv, stand-up, magic, musical, and drama performances. This year, the Festival launched an all-new Spring Season to expand United Solo's solo performances at Theatre Row in New York City ahead of its Fall 2023 Festival.

The Spring Festival debuted on March 7, 2023 and offered a diverse range of well-attended performances. "There are as many ways to present a solo piece as there are artists," said Omar Sangare, founder of United Solo. "Our artists are deeply innovative and inspiring... we could not be more pleased with the outcome of our first Spring Festival." Nearly half of shows sold out and received an additional performance date.

United Solo's Spring Festival culminates in a two-act gala on March 26, 2023, at 7:00 pm at Theatre Row. Wendy-Lane Bailey, Associated Artistic Director of United Solo, will present "She Has Wings," a musical performance dedicated to the bravery, creativity, and artistry of United Solo's artists. The show is directed by United Solo's Founder and Artistic Director, Omar Sangare, with music by Michele Brourman.

In the second act of the Closing Gala, United Solo Theatre Festival will recognize the work of the Festival artists who presented their shows on stage at Theatre Row this Spring. Awards include Best Production, the Audience Choice Award, and the All About Solo Critics' Award. In addition, United Solo will present awards for notable performances on their streaming platform, United Solo Screen. To learn more and cast your vote today, visit https://screen.unitedsolo.org/

Sangare looks forward to including awards for outstanding performances on United Solo Screen at this year's Closing Gala. "Recognizing outstanding performances brings more awareness to the craft and allows those who can't attend the Festival in-person to see what solo theatre is all about."

Tickets for the United Solo Gala, as well as for other solo shows presented this season at Theatre Row, can be purchased by visiting https://unitedsolo.org/shows/