United Solo Festival Opens This Week at Theatre Row

The world's largest solo theatre festival, United Solo, is back for its thirteenth season with productions from around the globe including drama, dance, multimedia, improv, musical and storytelling. The festival will run from October 4 until November 20 at Theatre Row in the heart of New York City's theatre district. The full lineup of shows is featured at the Festival's website: www.unitedsolo.org

This year's lineup includes Emmy-nominated actor Sharon Lawrence as Washington

Post Publisher Katharine Graham in "The Shot." Opera singer and actor Shelley Cooper appears in "La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas," which has already garnered many theatre awards. Original musicals include those created by renowned composers such as Tina deVaron, whose songs have climbed the ranks of the Billboard charts, as well as ASCAP Foundation and Johnny Mercer award winner Michele Brourman. There are also several international offerings on the bill. Canada's Raoul Bhaneja, who was last seen onscreen opposite Jessica Chastain in "Miss Sloane," will perform his critically acclaimed "Hamlet (Solo)." Shows from Canada, France, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and the UK, among others, reflect the vibrance of a thriving global theatre community.



"At the Festival, audiences will travel the world - without ever leaving their seats. From Theatre Row in New York City, audiences are transported into the countries, cultures, and stories of more than seventy unique productions," said Festival Founder and Artistic

Director Omar Sangare. The festival has featured over one thousand shows on its stage and continues to delight and inspire audiences and artists well into the Festival's second decade.

On November 20th, the Closing Gala will present a "She Has Wings," a special performance developed by Festival Artistic Director & Founder Omar Sangare and the Festival's Assistant Artistic Director Wendy-Lane Bailey. "She has Wings" will honor the contributions of the Festival's artists to the solo theatre community. "Our solo performers put themselves in front of audiences every night. Their courage in revealing their hearts and souls to the world is astounding," says Sangare, "They constantly inspire us. We wanted to create something for our performers to recognize their contributions."

The United Solo Special Award, created to honor an outstanding solo performer, will be presented at the Gala. Billy Crystal, Ian McKellan, Michael Moore, John Leguizamo, Patti LuPone, Leroy Reams, Fiona Shaw, and Renée Taylor are among past recipients of the Award.



Tickets and complete festival schedule can be found at www.unitedsolo.org/shows