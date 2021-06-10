United Solo Announces Open Submissions For Annual New York Festival and Its New Virtual Streaming Platform

he United Solo Theatre Festival, the largest solo performance festival in the world, announced open submissions for the 2021 Annual United Solo Theatre Festival on 42nd Street in New York City. In addition, United Solo introduced a new virtual streaming platform, giving performers and audiences alike the opportunity to view a collection of solo pieces from anywhere in the world.

After a year of trying times, United Solo will be returning to its home at Theatre Row in New York City as theaters across the United States begin to reopen and welcome their audiences back. Adapting to the changing times, United Solo will also host a virtual platform so that those who would like to reach out to the global audience can broadcast their shows online.

"United Solo is thrilled to be returning to our home at Theatre Row to present solo performances by our community," states Patrick McAndrew, Associate Artistic Director of the United Solo Theatre Festival. "This season marks a rebirth of theatre and solo performance after a year apart and will truly make us feel more united than ever before."

The festivals will feature award-winning, internationally-renowned performers, as well as emerging talents. Artists and companies are welcome to submit shows representing a variety of solo forms, including dramas, comedies, movement pieces, storytelling, and spoken word, among others. Submission forms will be reviewed separately, which gives the applicants the choice to apply for both or either stage in New York or on the Virtual Platform. The applications can be found online at: https://unitedsolo.org/new-york/ to perform at Theatre Row and/or https://unitedsolo.org/virtual/ to feature a show through online streaming.