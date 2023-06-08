U.S. Premiere of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW to Begin Previews Next Week

Performances begin in one week for the U.S. Premiere of the international comedy sensation and 2023 Olivier Award nominated ONE WOMAN SHOW, written and performed by Liz Kingsman, in her New York stage debut. The show will begin previews atGreenwich House Theater on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, for a limited engagement through Friday, August 11, 2023. Directed by Adam Brace (Alex Edelman’s Just For Us, Leo Reich’s Literally Who Cares?!), Opening Night is set for Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Joining the Tony & Olivier Award-winning West End & New York Producing Team - Wessex Grove, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (ATG) and Bad Robot Live – for the U.S. Premiere of One Woman Show are Broadway Video (“Saturday Night Live”, Mean Girls), Emmy Award winner Kater Gordon (“Mad Men”), Tony Award winners WJP (The Lehman Trilogy), Liz Armstrong/ Fiona Rudin, and Rebecca Gold /Jayne Baron Sherman.

ONE WOMAN SHOW transfers to New York this summer following an extended run at Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End – ignited by “feverish word-of-mouth and unanimous five-star reviews” (The Independent) – and sold-out global engagements at Soho Theatre (London), Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Sydney Opera House. The show was honored with a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, as well as an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination.

The Off-Broadway production is dedicated to the loving memory of Adam Brace, Kingsman's long-time collaborator and director of the show, who tragically passed away unexpectedly from a brief illness this May. The creative team for the U.S. Premiere are​​ Scenic Designer Chloe Lamford (Theodora, Get Up Stand Up!), Lighting Designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Age Is A Feeling, Literally Who Cares?!), Sound Designer Max Perryment and Choreographer Joshua Lay. Wagner Johnson Productionsserves as General Manager. One Woman Show was originally produced by Country Mile Productions.

“I am thrilled to bring this show to New York, the spiritual home of one-woman shows,” said Liz Kingsman. “Perhaps, in some sense, the piece has always existed here. And perhaps, in a very real sense, it hasn’t. I’m not interested in that distinction. I’m interested in storytelling. And I’m interested in spending the summer in New York City.”

“After One Woman Show’s hit West End run, Olivier nomination, and wonderful collection of worldwide five-star reviews, the absolute cherry on top is a run at the Greenwich House Theater and getting to share this show with New York audiences,” said producers Emily Vaughan-Barratt and Benjamin Lowy of Wessex Grove. “Liz is an extraordinary writer and performer, and this show will make audiences ache with laughter; but like all extraordinary pieces of theatre…. it’s important too….”

Tickets to One Woman Show are available from $42–$109, at Click Here. The regular playing schedule for One Woman Show is: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:00PM; Wednesdays at 6:30PM & 9:15PM; Saturdays at 6:00PM & 9:00PM. The schedule is subject to change and may vary due to holidays or other circumstances, visit the website for the most up-to-date information.

Liz Kingsman

(Writer/Performer) was recently nominated for a 2023 Olivier Award for her West End debut, One Woman Show. The production opened at Soho Theatre in October 2021 and was nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. She can currently be seen in the third season of critically-acclaimed French political satire “Parlement” (on France 2) as well as upcoming television productions “Hijack” (Apple TV), and “Icon of French Cinema” (Arte, France). Previous acting credits include “Timewasters” (ITV2), “Borderline” (Netflix), and topical comedies “Ballot Monkeys” and “Power Monkeys” (Channel 4). Kingsman was awarded The Times’ 2022 Breakthrough Award at the Sky Arts South Bank Awards.

(Director) was a director, dramaturg (in his own words: a ‘directurg’) and writer working across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art. He developed a varied range of work including nine Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, two Olivier Award nominees, an Obie Award-winning production, two Herald Angel Award-winners, two nominees for the Melbourne Barry Award, three Fringe First Winners and two Southbank Sky Arts Awards. Directing credits included One Woman Show by Liz Kingsman (Ambassadors Theatre, West End; Greenwich House Theater, Off-Broadway); all of Alex Edelman’s shows since 2014, including Just For Us, which makes its Broadway debut this summer (Obie Award winner ‘23, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominee ‘22); Age is a Feeling by Haley McGee (Olivier-nominated ‘23, Fringe First '22, Soho Theatre); all of Sh!t Theatre’s multi-award-winning international shows; Leo Reich’s Literally Who Cares?! (Best Newcomer nominee ‘22, NYTimes critics’ pick ‘23). TV credits included Ahir Shah’s HBO Max special “Dots” and he was Creative Supervisor on two series of “Soho Theatre Live” on Amazon Prime. Previously, he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse; his plays were published by Faber and Faber. He was the long-time Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London. The Adam Brace Award, for directurgs, has been set up in his name.

Wessex Grove

(Producer) is a theatrical production company set up by Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt in 2020. Current and upcoming productions include: Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life directed by Ivo van Hove at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre; A Doll's House at the Hudson Theatre, New York; A Streetcar Named Desire at The Phoenix Theatre; Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre; A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre; and Quiz UK Tour. Recent productions include: Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons at the Harold Pinter Theatre and UK Tour; One Woman Show at the Ambassadors Theatre; Best of Enemies at the Noël Coward Theatre; Constellations at the Vaudeville Theatre, winner of the Olivier Award for Best Revival; Mother Goose at the Duke of York’s Theatre and UK Tour; The Doctor at the Duke of York’s Theatre; Mad House at the Ambassadors Theatre; The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theatre; Cyrano de Bergerac at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal and Brooklyn Academy of Music; and The New Tomorrow Festival at the Young Vic. wessexgrove.com

(Producer) is the world’s number-one live theatre company, helping great shows find the largest audiences. ATG’s recent and upcoming productions include Parade; A Doll’s House; The Wiz; Some Like it Hot; One Woman Show (West End); Plaza Suite; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Cyrano de Bergerac (BAM); Caroline, or Change; American Buffalo; The Lehman Trilogy; Betrayal; Sea Wall/A Life; Burn This; Pretty Woman; Dear Evan Hansen; and Sunday in the Park with George.

Bad Robot Live

(Producer) is a newly formed theater division within Bad Robot Productions founded by J.J. Abrams. Bad Robot Productions has produced television series such as "Felicity", “Alias”, “Lost”, “Fringe”, “Person of Interest”, “Westworld”, “Castle Rock”, and “Lovecraft Country”, feature films such as Super 8, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Star Trek, Mission: Impossible and Cloverfield franchises. For Bad Robot Live, Abrams has produced The Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway), The Magic Show That Goes Wrong (West End), Derren Brown’s The Secret (Broadway), Oh God, A Show About Abortion (Off-Broadway) and One Woman Show (West End & Off-Broadway.) Bad Robot is based in Santa Monica and can be followed at twitter.com/bad_robot and instagram.com/bad_robot.

Last month, Bad Robot Productions announced both a newly formed theater division, Bad Robot Live, headed by Elizabeth Rothman, and an exclusive three-year partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group. The joint development arrangement provides ATG and Bad Robot with a variety of collaboration opportunities across current and future theater projects with ONE WOMAN SHOW serving as the inaugural joint project under the new pact.

Broadway Video

(Producer) was founded in 1979 by Lorne Michaels, writer and producer best known as the creator and executive producer of “Saturday Night Live.” Michaels made his Broadway debut in 1979 directing Gilda Radner- Live From New York and produced the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls, as well as Tom Stoppard’s Tony-Award nominated play Leopoldstadt. Broadway Video television productions include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” “30 Rock” “Schmigadoon!” “The Other Two” “Bupkis” and feature films Three Amigos, Wayne’s World, Tommy Boy and Mean Girls.

(Producer) is an Emmy-Award winning writer for Mad Men and an Olivier and Tony nominated theatre producer. Recent West End: 2:22 — A Ghost Story and Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons. Broadway: A Doll’s House.

WJP

(Producer) Under the leadership of Sue Wagner and John Johnson, WJP produces and manages theatrical productions and live experiences. Recent: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window; The Old Man and the Pool; Ain't No Mo'; Bad Cinderella; The Lehman Trilogy (Tony Award); The DiscOasis; Men In Blazers; Upcoming: Here We Are.

(Producer). Fiona Rudin is a co-founder of P3 Productions, a Tony Award-winning producing team. Upcoming: How to Dance in Ohio, Gun & Powder. Recent Credits: Orlando (West End), A Strange Loop (Broadway), The Kite Runner (Broadway & Tour). www.p3.productions www.fionarudinproductions.com

(Producers) Rebecca Gold: Multi-award winner on and off Broadway. Committed to bringing provocative work to audiences, she is proud of this piece particularly at this challenging time. Jayne Baron Sherman: Multi-award-winning producer whose work focuses on inclusion, acceptance and changing minds.