U.S. Premiere Of Cassie Workman's ABERDEEN Starts Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival solo hit, Aberdeen by Cassie Workman, starts tonight! The show is part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series, running Off-Broadway from January 30 - February 11. Opening night is Thursday, February 1.

After stunning reviews at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe as well as a coveted Scotsman Fringe First Award, multi-award-winning celestial comedian and storyteller Cassie Workman brings her extraordinary tour-de-force epic poem, Aberdeen, to New York. In the show, Workman has an in-the-round conversation with the late rock icon Kurt Cobain. Reflecting on grunge, life, death and salvation, this striking original work is performed entirely in rhyming couplets and is a deeply moving homage to one of our most beloved artists.

"A howl of a poem. Cassie is a phenomenal storyteller. I was floored." - Phoebe Waller-Bridge

"Look no further than the celestial Cassie Workman to put your world right!" - Lilly Wachowski, director of The Matrix.

Australian multi-hyphenate artist Cassie Workman is known for her heartfelt and emotive storytelling, her incisive wit and brutal deconstructions of the status quo. In 2022 she won a Scotsman Fringe First Award for her UK debut of Aberdeen which received rapturous reviews for its season at Just the Tonic's Atomic venue. Previously she won Best Newcomer at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Best Comedy Show at the Adelaide Fringe for her show Giantess, a comedy/musical/storytelling hybrid hit about gender identity. She is currently developing two TV series, one of which is an animated sitcom with Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix franchise).

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info visit Click Here.

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

The Fringe Encore Series, founded in 2006 by Britt Lafield, was created as a learning center and stepping stone for upcoming talent and their amazing productions. Originally selecting shows from The New York International Fringe Festival every August in New York City, the Series now has expanded to include the largest Fringe Festivals in the world. Fringe Encore Series presents, promotes and educates the "best of" productions from each festival and allows them more opportunities to grow into their next steps of developments. Simultaneously the Series provides our New York community the opportunity to experience the best emerging theater in the world. The International Fringe Encore Series is curated by Darren Lee Cole (SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director), Britt Lafield (SoHo Playhouse), Scott Morfee (Barrow Street Theatre), Kristina Olson (Barrow Street Theatre) and Matthew Quinn (Theatre Asylum). The Series has called the SoHo playhouse home since 2007. For info visit https://fringeencoreseries.com.

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit Click Here.

Photo by Brett Boardman.