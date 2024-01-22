UROBOROS/AKME is Now Playing at SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of the modern dance show Uroboros/Akmé begins performance tonight. The show runs Off-Broadway through February 4 as part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series. Opening night is January 24.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info visit Click Here.

Fresh from the Catania Fringe Festival, Sabino Barbieri and Nuria Argiles showcase their modern dance creations of Uroboros and Akmé. Uroboros empathetically brings to the stage moments of the cycle of life in which anyone can feel identified while Akmé exposes sensations close to the limit. They use their bodies to create images open to the viewer's interpretation. A stimulating choreography that transports you into the world of relationships, both those you share with a person, and those you have with yourself.

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

The Fringe Encore Series, founded in 2006 by Britt Lafield, was created as a learning center and stepping stone for upcoming talent and their amazing productions. Originally selecting shows from The New York International Fringe Festival every August in New York City, the Series now has expanded to include the largest Fringe Festivals in the world. Fringe Encore Series presents, promotes and educates the "best of" productions from each festival and allows them more opportunities to grow into their next steps of developments. Simultaneously the Series provides our New York community the opportunity to experience the best emerging theater in the world. The International Fringe Encore Series is curated by Darren Lee Cole (SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director), Britt Lafield (SoHo Playhouse), Scott Morfee (Barrow Street Theatre), Kristina Olson (Barrow Street Theatre) and Matthew Quinn (Theatre Asylum). The Series has called the SoHo playhouse home since 2007. For info visit https://fringeencoreseries.com.

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.