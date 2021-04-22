Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNICORN AFTERLIFE Will Be Presented In Person and Online From Dixon Place

The production, by Justin Perkins, is part of the Spring 2021 season of puppetry commissions.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Dixon Place presents Unicorn Afterlife by Justin Perkins as part of its Spring 2021 Production Season of puppetry commissions, performed for in-person and virtual audiences May 5-8, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT with video on demand (VOD) streaming available following the live premiere through May 18, 2021.

In-person performances will take place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $10.50-$35 and can be purchased online at dixonplace.org/productions-2021/.

A Unicorn, a beast of pure goodness and light, wakes in a black void and discovers, horrified, that it's dead; but in the hands of a team of puppeteers, it lives again and looks for a way to escape its past, and maybe escape its future too. Unicorn Afterlife is a grimy, synthesizer dream ballet about fantasy, greed, gender, glitter and the power of belief, designed and directed by Justin Perkins. Approx. run time: 60 minutes. Rated E for Everyone.


