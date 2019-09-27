Two-Time Tony Nominee Alison Fraser Contributes To 'Good Morning New York' Album

You will hear a familiar voice on GOOD MORNING NEW YORK's new Off-Broadway cast recording (set to be released October 4, 2019).

Two-Time Tony Nominee Alison Fraser is contributing to the musical comedy's album.

GOOD MORNING NEW YORK, written by Emmy award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp, is about a group of success-starved characters trying to navigate the graveyard shift at a local television station. The show is a comedic approach why people work unfulfilling jobs & what it will take to quit. It's inspired by real journalists and real stories.

"Alison really brings something special to our show," creator Jacklyn Thrapp said. "I can't give too much away ... but you will recognize her voice in both the album and Off-Broadway show in January."

Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy is contributing to a series of songs in the album as well.

A majority of the album was recorded inside Brooklyn's South Bushwick Reformed Church. It will have eleven songs - including fan favorites like "Staten Island Ferry" and "Station."

The script is written by Emmy award winner Jacklyn Thrapp. The musical is composed by Jacklyn Thrapp, Jackson Bell and Dylan Adler. Arrangements by Jackson Bell. Band members include Jackson Bell (guitar), Clinton Greenlee (Bass), Max Azarmehr (Drums) and Diane Wong (Piano).

An album launch concert is October 4, 2019 at Feinstein's 54 Below. A five week Off-Broadway limited engagement begins January 11, 2020.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com





