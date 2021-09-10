Two-Character Drama IN THIS PLACE To Premiere At The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Molly Nevins's new play 'In This Place' will premiere at the 2021 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The play will run on September 21st, 22nd, and 24th, and tickets are on sale now at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/in-this-place/.

The two-hander centers on a young couple who move from the city to a small Appalachian town where they must grapple with their prior ideas of love, responsibility, and what it means to be fully alive in this world. It explores themes of modern marriage, motherhood, and rural America.

"I like how intimate theater can be," playwright Molly Nevins says. "There's no better medium for peeking into someone's kitchen. It's the closeness and immediacy of theater that give this story power. We're all in the same boat, all of us at the crossroads of mundane and miraculous, wondering what it all means."

'In This Place' is directed by Susan Izatt and stars Nicole Palermo and Erik Kochenberger.