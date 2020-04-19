Tulis McCall Takes Monologues snd Madness Online April 22

Monologues and Madness, the 13 year old writing and performance series conceived and produced by writer-actor, Tulis McCall, goes live online for the first time, April 22nd at 6pm. It will stream on YouTube and Facebook, with Special Guests: Broadway's Robert Creighton; everyone's favorite New York Cabaret Impresario, Sidney Myer of Don't Tell Mama; and Angelina Fiordelissi, owner of the Cherry Lane Theatre.See below for login information.

Monologues and Madness spent the first 12 years of its life at the legendary Cornelia Street Cafe with a show every first Monday of the month. Then, after months of financial struggle, the beloved Village venue, home of artists and writers of every stripe for over 40 years, closed in January of 2019 after the operating expenses became untenable. Arturo O'Farrill and his orchestra played one of the last sets in the basement. Eve Ensler read "The Vagina Monologues" there for the very first time in the 1980s. Suzanne Vega and Dan Lauria are just two of the artists who performed in Monologues and Madness over the years.

The show moved to downtown favorite, Pangea in the East Village for a series of shows in 2019-2020, and McCall was looking forward to a new permanent home at Don't Tell Mama in the theater district when the coronavirus shutdown hit. Everyone hopes to be back up and running live as soon as possible.

"For my money, the theatre is up there in the ten top reasons to be human, says McCall. "I leave my home and to sit in a dark room with complete strangers and watch actors do their stuff because I want to be inspired. I'm asking to be involved. I'm volunteering to be lead down any old path they choose as long as they don't let go of my hand. Monologues are the center of a play/musical. It is where the story-telling begins. One voice.Monologues and Madness is a place where the text gets to be heard - sometimes for the first time. It's a place where theatre is being born. Please join us."

Audiences can do just that by linking to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkxkkfuV7RE





