Truett Felt, Ryan Quinn, and More Lead Bedlam's THE CRUCIBLE

BEDLAM announces the cast and creative team for Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE featuring Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, John Terry and Eric Tucker.

Tickets are now on sale for BEDLAM's production of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE at www.bedlam.org (833-4BEDLAM). Tickets range from $59 - $115.

Directed by Eric Tucker, Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE has scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting, with previews beginning Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Connelly Theater (220 East Fourth Street). Opening Thursday, November 21, 2019, Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE plays a limited seven-week engagement through Sunday, December 29. BEDLAM brings THE CRUCIBLE Off-Broadway following a four-week engagement at Boston's Central Square Theatre.

The Crucible is a 1953 play by American playwright Arthur Miller. It is a dramatized and partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during 1692-93. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism, when the United States government persecuted people accused of being communists. Miller was questioned by the House of Representatives' Committee on Un-American Activities in 1956 and convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to identify others present at meetings he had attended.

Photo Credit: Ashley Garrett





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You