Touch Ensemble's THE CLIMATE FABLES: DEBATING EXTINCTION & THE TRASH GARDEN Announced For NYC Fringe

Torch Ensemble, an acclaimed Gen Z theatre company fresh off a successful run at the 2023 Edinburgh International Festival Fringe, has announced their debut at UNDER St. Marks as part of the return of the New York City Fringe Festival this April with a double bill of environmentalist plays, "Debating Extinction" and "The Trash Garden," collectively titled "The Climate Fables".

In "Debating Extinction", a climate change retelling of Rapunzel, audiences will be transported to the wasteland of New England, where a young climate refugee couple grapples with the decision of whether to bring a child into a world facing environmental uncertainties. Alongside their journey, a Witch seeks to restore the forest without human intervention, exploring the complex relationship between humanity and nature.

Meanwhile, "The Trash Garden" brings a comedic twist to the tale of Adam and Eve. Through the skilled performances of two Gaulier trained clowns, the play depicts the last two remaining human beings on Earth playing games in the rubble, raising questions about survival, responsibility, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of ecological collapse.

These captivating plays, born out of Torch Ensemble's engagement with real-world climate disasters like Hurricane Ida and the Canadian Wildfire Smog, are deeply informed by environmental science predictions about the actual future of our planet in the context of climate change.

The cast of "The Climate Fables" features the exceptional talents of Penelope Deen, Luis Feliciano, Kristen Hoffman, and artistic director and playwright Padraig Bond, who are all Hunter College alumni that incorporated after performing together in Tony award winning director Gregory Mosher's college production of Hamlet.

Torch Ensemble previously enchanted audiences at the Edinburgh International Festival Fringe in August 2023, garnering critical acclaim and leaving a lasting impression with their unique theatrical vision. Now, they are thrilled to bring "The Climate Fables" to the New York City Fringe Festival , offering audiences in their home city an opportunity to engage with pressing environmental issues through the power of theatre.

The performances of "The Climate Fables" will take place on April 3, 4, 6, and 10 at UNDER St. Marks. Tickets are available for purchase through the New York City Fringe Festival website and on TDF. The performance will also be streamed for those unable to attend in-person. .