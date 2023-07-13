Toni Di Buono, Emily Esposito & More to Star in THE POST ROE MONOLOGUES Developmental Readings

Amas Musical Theatre and the Amas Musical Theatre Lab, in association with Kierstead Productions and Chalant Productions, will present developmental lab readings of The Post Roe Monologues, a play with music by Mimi Zieman, directed by Maria Torres at Ripley-Grier Studios – Room 210 (306 West 38th Street). There will be three (3) performances: Monday, July 31 @1:00pm and Tuesday, August 1st @1:00pm & 4:00pm. For further information, visit www.amasmusical.org.

The Post-Roe Monologues explores the real-world consequences of the overturning of Roe v. Wade Based on interviews and the experience of the author as an OB/GYN. The play is an intimate, character-driven evening that will compel conversation and compassion.

“This is one of the most important issues facing women today”, says Donna Trinkoff. “Being able to explore and delineate reai life stories, enables us to better understand and empathize with the consequences this historic ruling has had on the men and women that it most impacts.”

The cast will include Toni Di Buono (Funny Girl), Emily Esposito (Something Rotten! – Sharon Playhouse), Badia Farha (The Gospel According to Heather), Armando Gutierrez (The Gospel According to Heather), Cass Morgan (Memphis) and Daniella Troiano (Hip Hop Cinderella). Benjamin A. Vigil is Stage Manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

Bios

Mimi Zieman (Book) is an OBGYN and writer. She is the author of a medical text, Managing Contraception, and a forthcoming memoir, Tap Dancing on Everest about being the doctor and only woman on an outrageous Everest climb. Her writing has been featured on NBC news THINK, Newsweek, The Forward, Ms. Magazine, and other places. Her free newsletter combines health updates with inspiration from art and nature, and can be found at www.mimiziemanmd.com

Maria Torres (Director) has an extensive professional career that spans the theatrical and commercial markets as a choreographer, director, performer, and beyond. Torres began as a critically acclaimed performer, contributing choreography while performing in the film Dance With Me and the six-time Tony-nominated Broadway musical Swing! She was choreographer for The Donkey Show, Disney’s Golden Mickey, Best of Both Worlds, and Man of La Mancha and was nominated for a 2018 Ovation Award for Best Choreography for Luis Valdez's Zoot Suit. Torres is a Lucille Lortel and Carbonell nominee for Four Guys Named Jose, the off-Broadway musical about the late Cuban singer Celia Cruz. Maria received accolades for her work as Associate Choreographer for the Broadway and touring productions of On Your Feet, the Oscar-nominated film Enchanted, the musical film Idle Wild, and the showcase for the Tony Award-winning In The Morning. Maria co-conceived, choreographed, and directed The Magic of Salsa Kingdom and the Off-Broadway hit Latin Heat. She recently directed and choreographed the new musicals Sol of El Barrio and Jacobs Pillow as director of the Afro Latin Immersion Theatre program and served as dance consultant for _Summer: The Donna Summer Musica_l on Broadway. Torres serves as a member of the board and as an artist associate at Rosetta LeNoire Amas Musical Theatre, as well as on the board of EnGarde Arts. A trustee of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, an active member of the executive board of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and the League of Professional Theatre Women. The Jerome Robbins Dance Oral History Project at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts chronicles her life.

Amas Musical Theatre

(Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas (“you love” in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being The Gospel According to Heather, Hip Hop Cinderella, Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, ¡Americano!, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda’s World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don’t!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.

Kierstead Productions

Jim Kierstead

(Associate Producer) is a Grammy-nominated, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer of the Broadway, touring, Toronto, and London productions of Kinky Boots, Pippin, Hadestown, The Inheritance, The Lehman Trilogy, and Company. In addition, he has been a co-producer of 25 Broadway productions and is currently represented on Broadway with Sweeney Todd and Hadestown. Off-Broadway projects include The Gospel According to Heather, Titanique, Stranger Sings, Unexpected Joy, Yank! (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Nominees), Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, and Thrill Me (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominees). He has also produced extensively in London’s West End and produced Miami’s hit immersive show Amparo. Jim is on the Board of Directors of The York Theatre Company and The Abingdon Theatre Company and is the founder of the digital theatre content creation company Broadway Virtual. www.kiersteadproductions.com

Chalant Productions

Lisa Reich (Associate Producer) started as a performer and attended The Boston Conservatory of music and in the past two decades has pivoted to her career as a producer. She has been an associate producer for Honeymoon in Vegas (Paper Mill Playhouse), Newsical, Carrie in LA and Greenwood the Musical (NYMF with Andrea McArdle). She is currently developing two musicals for Broadway. Lisa has expanded her portfolio to include television and film, signing on as a co-producer of “The Accidental Wolf” starring Kelli O’Hara, which earned an Emmy Award nomination. She is also executive producer for two short films Defense Contract and The Audition, both which received many awards at film festivals.

