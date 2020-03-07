Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Now's Soundbites 7.0

Theatre Now has announced that tickets are now on sale for SOUND BITES 7.0, the Seventh Annual Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. This one-night only event, now in its seventh year, showcases 8 new musicals by up-and-coming musical theatre writing teams. SOUND BITES 7.0 will be held on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2019 at 7:00pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY 10023.

Tickets are $25, $35, and $45 and are available for purchase at www.tnny.org or by calling 855-254-SHOW [7469]. TNNY Members receive 20% off their ticket purchase (with no service fees). To become a member, visit www.tnny.org. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the festival.

SOUND BITES 7.0 grants composers, lyricists, and librettists the unique opportunity to present their work in front of a live audience of theatre-goers and industry professionals.

Finalists will also join an alumni network of musical theatre writing teams, actors, directors and choreographers from festivals of years past. Each SOUND BITES 7.0 finalist may also receive further development opportunities with Theatre Now in the future. Proceeds from SOUND BITES 7.0 will go toward the creation, development and production of new musicals.

SOUND BITES 7.0 TOP 8 FINALISTS:

Cola'o: A Bilingual Trova

Music by Pedro Emanuel Franco Fraticelli, Lyrics & Book by Paloma Sierra

Two lovers - each with contrary opinions about Puerto Rican national identity - uncover how to prepare "authentic" coffee.

Headspace

Book, Music and Lyrics by J. Quinton Johnson

What happens to children of divorce? Divorce has become so common that we may not think much of its effects. Headspace explores a young man's escape from his grief spurned by his parent's divorce as he retreats deep into the "comfort" of his own mind.

How To Draw Frankenstein

Book, Music and Lyrics by Erin Murray Quinlan

A six-year-old boy confronts major life changes with his imaginary best friend, Frankenstein.

Humpty's Hatching Day

Music by Steve Wallace, Book and Lyrics by Kenny Harmon

Everyone knows how Humpty Dumpty's story ended, but why did he climb the wall in the first place? Spend 10 minutes with Humpty, his best friend Jack Sprat, and a few of Humpty's other friends on the most important day of his life.

Letters From May

Music by Kristoffer Bjarke, Lyrics by Kara Cutruzzula

What does it mean to be a creator? What happens when reality doesn't align with your expectations? And most importantly, what do you have to leave behind?

Pigeons Mate for Life

Book and Lyrics by Joan Saltzman, Book and Music by Andrew Underberg

Girl with pigeon meets boy with pigeon. Pigeon meets pigeon. The pigeons mate for life. With the boy and the girl, it's more complicated.

RISE

Book and Lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella, Music by Ernie Bird

Rise is a musical adaptation of Jack & Jill starring two hungry, little girls stuck at the bottom of society, and their highly demanding mistress. Set to a post-soviet, contemporary musical-theatre score, Rise mixes dark themes such as violence and poverty with lightning-fast physical comedy.

These Walls

Book and Lyrics by Caitlin Collins, Music by Matthew Lowy

It's moving-day, and newly married Liz and Jeff burst into their first home with one another, full of hopeful anticipation. On a separate plane of reality thirty-five years in the future, older Jeff and Liz perform a final sweep as they prepare to move out. The timelines interweave in an exploration of love, loss, and the true meaning of home.





