Tickets Now On Sale For SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL

Sesame Street the Musical is back in New York City this summer! Tickets are now on sale for the general public for Sesame Street the Musical, which had its world premiere with a sold-out run last fall. Sesame Street the Musical returns to Off-Broadway at Theatre 555 (555 West 42nd Street), and is presented by Rockefeller Productions, a leader in quality family entertainment, and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the iconic Sesame Street television series. Sesame Street the Musical begins performances on July 29 and currently on sale through October 29. The performance schedule is below:

July 29th - September 3rd

Saturdays at 9:30am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm

Sundays at 11:30am, 2:30pm

Wednesdays at 2:00pm, 7:00pm

September 6th - October 29th

Saturdays at 9:30am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm

Sundays at 11:30am, 2:30pm

Wednesdays at 2:00pm

Fridays at 11:00am, 7:00pm

Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites as they appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including furry fun for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 53rd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, themed entertainment, social impact initiatives, and more. Sesame Street has won 11 Grammys and 215 Emmys – more than any other children's show.