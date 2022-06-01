Tickets Now On Sale For 2022 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming gender-marginalized writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2022 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival. The Festival will run from July 26-August 7, 2022, at the East Village's Connelly Theater with both an in-person audience and select digital performances. Tickets can be now be purchased at www.SheNYCArts.org/She-NYC.

The 2022 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival will present two new full-length musicals: Safe Hands by Alara Magritte and Daniel Rosen, and The Waiting by EmmaLee Kidwell and Maria Isabella Andreoli.

It will also present 7 new full-length plays: Dream a Little Dream of Me by Kay Kemp, To Free A Mockingbird by Grace Aki, Hack by Jordyn Stoessel, One Day Down by Samantha Toy Ozeas, Pot Odds by Gabrielle Wagner Mann, Sheepwell by Margaret Rose Caterisano, and Gray by Kristy Thomas.

Thomas is 2022's New Play Resident - a program by which SheNYC invites an alumni writer to return to the Festival to develop a brand-new play from scratch.

The SheNYC shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 300 submissions from around the globe. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.