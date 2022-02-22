Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Three Original GREASE Stars & Original Producer Now Taking Part in WE GO TOGETHER

The February 25th show brims with songs, sighs and smiles, intimate memories of long careers and music of many genres including some of Ilene’s own works.

Feb. 22, 2022  
What's more fun than 2 original GREASE cast members? 3 is! Last year they brought you 2: Carole Demas and Ilene Kristen. THIS YEAR to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the show's Broadway Opening, and their friendship, James Canning joins Ilene and Carole for a fun get-together, bringing music of the season plus stories, laughs and songs saluting the iconic GREASE they originated. PLUS, Broadway GREASE Producer, Ken Waissman, joins us with insider tales to tell.

Music Direction by Ian Herman. Engineered by Stuart Allyn.

WE GO TOGETHER - The February 25th show brims with songs, sighs and smiles, intimate memories of long careers and music of many genres including some of Ilene's own works.

For tickets: Tickets


