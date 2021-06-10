Thomas Sadoski, Fred Armisen, Maura Tierney & More to Celebrate ERS at THE TONIGHT ZOOM WITH JORDAN KLEPPER

On June 23, Off-Broadway theater company Elevator Repair Service will present The Tonight Zoom with Jordan Klepper A Celebration of Live Theatre (remotely) (and partially pre-taped), a virtual gala hosted by comedian Jordan Klepper (The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, The Daily Show). Klepper will interview ERS company members Vin Knight, April Matthis, and Annie McNamara as they portray some of their favorite ERS characters.



The event features appearances by actor and comedian Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live), actress Maura Tierney (The Affair, ER), actor Thomas Sadoski (Life In Pieces, The Newsroom) actor and writer Arian Moayed (Succession, The Accidental Wolf), playwright Young Jean Lee (Straight White Men, We're Gonna Die), actor Joel Perez (Fun Home, Sweet Charity), and special musical guest Yo La Tengo.

Under the direction of founding Artistic Director John Collins, ERS has been making original theater for 29 years and has achieved national and international recognition for their extensive body of work, in particular the award-winning Gatz, a verbatim staging of The Great Gatsby. The New York Times called Gatz "The most remarkable achievement in theater not only of this year but also of this decade (which, gee, means this century too)."

The Tonight Zoom with Jordan Klepper A Celebration of Live Theatre (remotely) (and partially pre-taped) begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, June 23, and is preceded by a private virtual cocktail reception at 7 PM ET.