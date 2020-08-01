This Is Not A Theatre Company Presents Two Plays At Edinburgh Festival Fringe Online

This Is Not A Theatre Company has been invited to present two productions in the online version of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Play In Your Bathtub premieres on August 8, 2020 and Guru of Touch premieres on August 15, 2020.

Guru of Touch

Guru of Touch is a world premiere, site-specific, Zoom play. When the pandemic strikes, a healer noted for his ability to cure people by "laying on of hands" moves an event to Zoom to see if distance healing might work. Conceived and written by Jenny Lyn Bader and directed by Erin B. Mee. Featuring James Kiberd, Kara Green, Lipica Shah, Lynnette Freeman, Mariana Cardenas, Juliette Bennett, and Amy Stiller.

Where: Zoom

When: Premieres 15 August, 2020, and can be viewed at any time. Go to www.thespaceuk.com and click on the show(s) of your choice.

Play in Your Bathtub

Having been performed in over 30 countries and translated into Russian, Play in Your Bathtub will now be featured in Online@theSpace UK, beginning on 8 August 2020. Play in Your Bathtub: An Immersive Audio Spa for Physical Distancing is a site-specific immersive experience that takes place in your own bathtub. (Theatre-stayers may substitute a foot bath, if desired.) Join us for poetry, singing, and dances for small appendages. Play in your Bathtub is conceived and directed by Artistic Director Erin B. Mee, and contains material written by and performed by the company: Jenny Lyn Bader, Ezra Brain, Marisa LaRuffa, Jonathan Matthews, Nicole Orabona, Amanda Thickpenny, and Colin Waitt. The Theatre Times says: "Play In Your Bathtub turns the limitations of quarantine into a precious gift." Jonathan Mandell says: "Play in Your Bathtub gives a new literal meaning to immersive theater."

Where: Your own bathroom. (Participants may join from anywhere in the world.)

When: Starts August 8, 2020. See schedule at www.thespaceuk.com

Tickets: email "Play In Your Bathtub" to ThisIsNotATheatreCompany@gmail.com for the audio link and instructions.

