Theatre Of The Electric Mouth Releases New Audio Drama PLAN C

Theatre of the Electric Mouth (ThEM) celebrates a year of its own existence with the release of Plan C on July 15th. Plan C tells the story of Nora was certain that 2020 would be her best year yet. But when quarantine hits, her plans for intrauterine insemination take an unexpected turn. When it does, Nora 's lonely world crumbles in on itself, leaving her yearning to be a mother more than ever before.

A biting commentary on the path toward motherhood in contemporary America, Plan C is a compelling hybrid of hyperrealism meets classic storytelling that represents a new direction for ThEM.

About Theatre of the Electric Mouth (ThEM)

Theatre of the Electric Mouth is an international community of over 40 artists, collaborating remotely to create absurd and literary audio dramas.

ThEM was formed in response to the COVID pandemic as a safe and accessible way of collaborating remotely to create works of theatre without a live audience. There's no ticket price, either; all of ThEM's audio dramas will be available for free, all you need is a little internet.

About Plan C

Plan C is written & directed by Molly Shayna Cohen, with sound by Lauren Kriel and video by Zach Trebino. The call waiting music is composed by The Mysterious Mac, and the sperm donor song is performed by Matthew Purpora. It features Samantha Turret as Nora, Helen Laser as Narrator, Saalika Khan as Tanya, Admiral Grey as Dr. Chizek, Cory Ringdahl as Sperm Donor, Cara Dodge as Shelly / Ensemble, and Lauren Kriel as Newscaster / Ensemble.

Plan C premieres everywhere you get podcasts on July 15th and on YouTube at 8pm EDT on the same day. To experience Plan C before its release, click here.