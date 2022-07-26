Theatre Now Accepting Submissions To Musical Writers Lab

Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artists service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, is accepting submissions from across the country for its Musical Writers Lab, a community of musical writing teams that meet biweekly for feedback and developmental opportunities for both traditional and genre-bending new work. There are two chapters; the local New York Group meets in person in midtown Manhattan, and the National Group meets on zoom. Members of both groups have received readings, workshops, developmental productions, and other professional support from Theatre Now. For more information, and to submit your team to either group, visit https://www.tnny.org/musicalwriterslab

"The Musical Writers Lab has proven to be a fruitful ground for writers and an inspiring incubator for exciting new shows" says Thomas Morrissey, Theatre Now's Artistic Director. "We are thrilled to able to provide resources, developmental opportunities, and a network of theatre professionals to incredible emerging artists whose work entertains and challenges."

Theatre Now New York is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Since 2013, they have produced the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-minute musicals. In addition, they produce full-length developmental musicals and offer licensing support for new short- and long-form musicals through their partnership with Music Theatre International. More information can be found at TNNY.org.