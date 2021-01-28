Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Theatre Alive! VIP After-Party to Feature Special Guest Kate Baldwin

Donors of $1000 or more to Theatre Alive! are invited to this invitation-only VIP After-Party.

Jan. 28, 2021  
Theatre Alive! VIP After-Party to Feature Special Guest Kate Baldwin

Theatre Alive! VIP After-Party will follow Educational Theatre Foundation's Theatre Alive! gala honoring Kenny Leon and The Shubert Organization will present a live concert performance and talkback with Kate Baldwin. EFT is raising funds to support school theatre programs hard-hit by the global pandemic and economic downturn.

The event will be co-hosted by Broadway and television producer Robert Greenblatt and film and television producer Neil Meron. Honored guests include Kenny Leon and Robert E. Wankel. Ms. Baldwin will be accompanied by composer/lyricist, music director and producer Georgia Stitt. Donors of $1000 or more to Theatre Alive! are invited to this invitation-only VIP After-Party.

Livestream from Open Jar Institute in Time Square on January 28 at approximately 9:40 p.m. EST.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman
Dara Adler
Dara Adler


Related Articles
Tickets Now On Sale for Patrick Pages ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED T Photo

Tickets Now On Sale for Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN

Red Bull Theater Announces Open Submissions for SHORT NEW PLAY FESTIVAL 2021: RESTORATION Photo

Red Bull Theater Announces Open Submissions for SHORT NEW PLAY FESTIVAL 2021: RESTORATION

CAN Festival 2021 Announces Programme Update Photo

CAN Festival 2021 Announces Programme Update

Brown, Baldwin, Salazar & More Join Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala Photo

Brown, Baldwin, Salazar & More Join Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala


More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Placer Rep Announces Collaboration LAB For January 28, 2021
  • Placer Repertory Theater Announces Collaboration LAB 2021 Season
  • Itzhak Perlman Chats With Stanford Symphony Orchestra Students Via Video Chat