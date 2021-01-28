Theatre Alive! VIP After-Party to Feature Special Guest Kate Baldwin

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Theatre Alive! VIP After-Party will follow Educational Theatre Foundation's Theatre Alive! gala honoring Kenny Leon and The Shubert Organization will present a live concert performance and talkback with Kate Baldwin. EFT is raising funds to support school theatre programs hard-hit by the global pandemic and economic downturn.

The event will be co-hosted by Broadway and television producer Robert Greenblatt and film and television producer Neil Meron. Honored guests include Kenny Leon and Robert E. Wankel. Ms. Baldwin will be accompanied by composer/lyricist, music director and producer Georgia Stitt. Donors of $1000 or more to Theatre Alive! are invited to this invitation-only VIP After-Party.

Livestream from Open Jar Institute in Time Square on January 28 at approximately 9:40 p.m. EST.