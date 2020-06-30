TheaterWorksUSA Hosts TELLING OUR STORIES AND TALKING ABOUT RACE With Bill Bellamy, Idris Goodwin & More

As creators of theater for young and family audiences across the country, TheaterWorksUSA acknowledges and honors the moral responsibility that comes with this platform and privilege. "If we are to create a better world for young people to become inclusive, antiracist, empathetic members of society, then we must do better now" via TheaterWorksUSA's Statement of Solidarity. Part of the 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization's commitment to solidarity and change involves new programming in the community engagement space.

On July 8, 2020 at 7:00 pm EST, TheaterWorksUSA will host a free virtual community event for the entire family entitled Telling Our Stories and Talking About Race. The evening will include the reading of two (2) short plays from the five play series "Free Play: Open Source Scripts Toward an Antiracist Tomorrow" by award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin. This self-published series was created "for multi-generational audiences to spark conversation about race in America." The plays that will be read --The Water Gun Song and Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth feature-- are intended to be performed by and for young people and their families.

Schele Williams, parent, artist, activist, founding member of Black Theatre United and TWUSA alumna will read The Water Gun Song with her daughter Sayla Williams. Bill Bellamy, actor, comedian, writer, producer, and his son Baron Bellamy will read Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth.

The readings will be followed by a moderated discussion with panelists from the theatre, education, and family health communities including playwright, Idris Goodwin; theatre director, educator and TWUSA alumna NJ Agwuna; educator Jennifer Blue; and licensed Clinical Social Worker and Family Therapist Kelly Dumas.

RSVP for the FREE event by clicking here. A Zoom link will be sent to participants on or before July 7, 2020. The event will also be available via live stream on TheaterWorksUSA's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheaterWorksUSA/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theatreworksusa

