Theater for One Presents HERE WE ARE Featuring Lynn Nottage, Lydia Diamond and More

Broadway may be dark, but Brookfield Place is bringing the stage straight to you. Theater for One is back for their newest collaboration with Arts Brookfield to debut Here We Are, eight new micro plays. The subversive group, Theater for One, led by Artistic Director, Christine Jones along with LOT-EK architects, brings state-of-the-art performances to your computer screen, while providing each viewer with their own one-of-a-kind immersive show.

Through their online platform, Theater for One will host Here We Are throughout August and September on the following days at 6 PM EST: August 13th, 20th and 27th and September 3rd, 10th and 17th. Playwrights include Lorraine Hansberry Award Winner, Lydia Diamond, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Lynn Nottage, and Stacey Rose who was featured in the Kilroy list for two of her plays. The directors behind these masterpieces will include two-time Drama League finalist Tiffany Nichole Greene, Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, and Lilla Jewel Award winner Rebecca Martinez, just to name a few.

Theater for One aims to bring awareness about topics such as the passing of the 19th Amendment, which will mark its 100th Anniversary on August 18th, 2020. This amendment gave women the right to vote, but unfortunately, this did not include women of color. In order to bring attention to this issue, the collection of plays were written by BIPOC women.

Due to the intimate and one-on-one nature of the pieces, the audience and the performers will be able to form connections unlike any other cultural experience. Once the performance is complete, audience members will have the opportunity to interact with the actor on the other side of the camera, and ask questions about the piece to gain a deeper understanding about the process and inspiration behind the piece, that fans usually never get to experience.

A renowned destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike, Brookfield Place offers year-round cultural events and unparalleled views of the Hudson River in a lively, picturesque setting with signature shops, one-of-a-kind dining experiences, and unique amenities. Arts Brookfield's mission is to bring free world-class experiences to everyone through innovative programming, which includes concerts, art installations and more.

For more information, or to register for the event, the public can visit their website, https://bfplny.com/event/theatre-for-one-here-we-are/.

