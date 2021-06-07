Theater Breaking Through Barriers Presents The 5th Virtual Playmakers' Intensive: TIME CAPSULE 

Theater Breaking Through Barriers Artistic Director Nicholas Viselli today announced the the last chance to see 5th Virtual Playmakers' Intensive: TIME CAPSULE, short new plays, airing through Sunday June 13th, on YouTube nightly at 7:30pm or Facebook at 8:30pm, FREE via ZOOM. For performance schedule, visit tbtb.org.

Disability intersects with all populations in our world: Every age, race, gender and sexual orientation. TBTB strives to create a common ground for all voices and serve as an ambassador in the quest for full, systemic equality in our world. The original plays constituting the 5th Virtual Playmakers' Intensive represent a diverse chorus within American culture. Created for and rehearsed entirely on the Zoom platform, TBTB's VPI5 will stream live performances of these new short works directly to you, wherever you may be!

TBTB's VPI5 will stream live performances of these new short works directly, one each evening. There are two ways to live stream - on YouTube nightly at 7:30pm (with live captioning, available only on YouTube) and on Facebook at 8:30pm.