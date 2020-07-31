Theater Breaking Through Barriers Presents The 2nd Virtual Playmakers' Intensive: VOICES FROM THE GREAT EXPERIMENT

VOICES FROM THE GREAT EXPERIMENT Will Take Place August 3rd through 10th

Theater Breaking Through Barriers Artistic Director Nicholas Viselli today announced the Second Virtual Playmakers' Intensive: Voices from the Great Experiment, scheduled for August 3rd through 10th, on YouTube nightly at 7:30pm or Facebook at 8:15pm, via ZOOM.



The eight original plays constituting the 2nd Virtual Playmakers' Intensive represent a diverse chorus within our American culture, newly created by playwrights Fareeda Ahmed, Enrique Huili, Khalil Lesaldo, Monèt Noelle Marshall, Chris Phillips, Tatiana G. Rivera, Christopher Chan Roberson, and Jeff Tabnick exclusively for and rehearsed entirely on the Zoom platform.



TBTB's VPI 2 will stream live performances of these new short works directly, one each evening. There are two ways to live stream - on YouTube nightly at 7:30pm (with live captioning, available only on YouTube) and on Facebook at 8:15pm.



The program will include:

The Olympians

by Fareeda Ahmed and directed by Kristin Heckler will feature Shravan Amin, Samantha Debicki and Paul Pryce;



Sing

by Khalil Lesaldo, directed by Ward Nixon, and featuring Martin Lewis and AhDream Smith;



3 Stops from Loop Tape Station

by Enrique Huili and directed by Ashley Scott, featuring Juan Carlos Diaz and Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez



M-O-U-S-E

by Christopher Chan Roberson and directed by Kimille Howard, featuring Scott Barton, Nayab Hussein, Ayako Ibaraki, and Sean Phillips;



Cloudbusting

by Chris Phillips, directed by Stuart Green will feature Jen Bradley, Richard Lear and Dan Teachout;



What If You Read My Plays

by Jeff Tabnick and directed by Richard M. Rose, featuring Alyssa M. Chase and David Harrell;



(UNTITLED)

by Tatiana G. Rivera and directed by Everett Quinton, featuring Veronica Cruz, Christopher Imbrosiano, Patrick O'Hare and Estrella Tamez-Penney;



3 Gods On a Zoom

by Monet Marshall and directed by Keyanna Alexander, featuring Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall, and AhDream Smith.



"Disability intersects with all populations in our world: every age, race, gender and sexual orientation. TBTB strives to create a common ground for all voices and serves as an ambassador in the quest for full, systemic equality in our world," said Viselli.



You can find the Second Virtual Playmakers' Intensive: Voices from the Great Experiment on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheaterBreakingThroughBarriers/ or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/TBTBtheater.



For more information about any of Theater Breaking Through Barriers' productions and upcoming programs, visit .

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You