The York Theatre Company Presents The Special Presidential Election Edition of IN PHILLY, BOSTON, OR BALTIMO'

In Philly, Boston, or Baltimo' will feature Josh Ellis and Peter Filichia and take place on Monday, Oct 26 at 7PM.

STUFFING BALLOT BOX WITH FUN! The York Theatre Company, by popular demand, will present the return of Josh Ellis and Peter Filichia with The Special Presidential Election Edition of 'In Philly, Boston, or Baltimo', hosted by 13-year-old theater maven (and mensch) Charles Kirsch, in a live-streaming online event set for Monday evening, October 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. When Josh and Peter discuss presidents and musicals, there won't be any alternative facts-just fun-filled ones! And when the collude with Charles Kirsch, you have a landslide victory. The online event is FREE. Please make your reservation online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10587179. A link will be sent on the day of the performance.

How does 75 minutes of fun sound in the midst of these crazy times? Join the York Theatre Company for an evening of theatrical fireworks at the intersection of "Broadway Musicals" and "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue." We're calling the evening The Special Presidential Election Edition of 'In Philly, Boston, or Baltimo', the York's ongoing musical theatre lovers' series. Let's DISH!

Which Presidents loved musicals? Which President was in a New York musical revival? What are the great-and not-so-great-Broadway musicals in which we see real and fictional United States Presidents, First Ladies and First Children? Which Presidential candidate used the hugely popular title tune of a hit Broadway musical to be his official campaign song? Which First Daughter was taught to fly by Peter Pan? What was it like to actually attend a formal White House State Dinner with a fiery Broadway leading lady?

