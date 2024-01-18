The York Theatre Company As Part Of Its Developmental Reading Series NOW COMES THE FUN PART (THE HOW-THE-F*#K-DID-I -GET-THIS OLD MUSICAL)

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Producer, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Executive Director) “Where Musicals Come to Life,” will present two (2) developmental readings of Now Comes The Fun Part (The How-The-F*#k-Did-I-Get-This-Old Musical), with book by Lynne Halliday & James Hindman, music by Jeffrey Lodin, lyrics by Mark Waldrop on Monday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Pearl Studios Studio 314 (500 8th Avenue). Admission is free. Please RSVP to boxoffice@yorktheatre.org. These presentations are part of The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series, in association with Schondeikkan Productions.

Now Comes the Fun Part is a hilarious look at the appalling indignities and rude awakenings that await anyone lucky enough to make it past that dreaded AARP birthday. From the first colonoscopy to early retirement (the pros and the cons!), from empty nesting to wading back into the dating scene, it's a musical celebration of life's third trimester. You'll laugh; you'll cry; you'll be uplifted! And rest assured, if you can't relate to any of this, the magic eight-ball says: you will eventually!

Under the direction of Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, Bea Arthur on Broadway: Just Between Friends), the cast for the reading features Klea Blackhurst (Hazel, Panama Hattie at The York), George Dvorsky (The Scarlet Pimpernel, Closer Than Ever at The York), Rebecca Eichenberger (An American in Paris, My Fair Lady), and Eddie Korbich (The Music Man, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). Music Director is Jeffrey Lodin. The stage manager is Laura Simpson.