The York Theatre Company As Part Of Its Developmental Reading Series NOW COMES THE FUN PART (THE HOW-THE-F*#K-DID-I -GET-THIS OLD MUSICAL)

"York Developmental Readings of NOW COMES THE FUN PART (THE HOW-THE-F*#K-DID-I-GET-THIS OLD MUSICAL) Scheduled for January 29"

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Interview: Jessica Molaskey Talks Reuniting with Jason Robert Brown and Daisy Prince for N Photo 3 Interview: Jessica Molaskey on Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR
DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Recoups Investment Off-Broadway Photo 4 DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Recoups Investment Off-Broadway

The York Theatre Company As Part Of Its Developmental Reading Series NOW COMES THE FUN PART (THE HOW-THE-F*#K-DID-I -GET-THIS OLD MUSICAL)

The York Theatre Company As Part Of Its Developmental Reading Series NOW COMES THE FUN PART (THE HOW-THE-F*#K-DID-I -GET-THIS OLD MUSICAL)

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Producer, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Executive Director) “Where Musicals Come to Life,” will present two (2) developmental readings of Now Comes The Fun Part (The How-The-F*#k-Did-I-Get-This-Old Musical), with book by Lynne Halliday & James Hindman, music by Jeffrey Lodin, lyrics by Mark Waldrop on Monday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Pearl Studios Studio 314 (500 8th Avenue). Admission is free. Please RSVP to boxoffice@yorktheatre.org. These presentations are part of The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series, in association with Schondeikkan Productions.

Now Comes the Fun Part is a hilarious look at the appalling indignities and rude awakenings that await anyone lucky enough to make it past that dreaded AARP birthday. From the first colonoscopy to early retirement (the pros and the cons!), from empty nesting to wading back into the dating scene, it's a musical celebration of life's third trimester. You'll laugh; you'll cry; you'll be uplifted! And rest assured, if you can't relate to any of this, the magic eight-ball says: you will eventually!

Under the direction of Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, Bea Arthur on Broadway: Just Between Friends), the cast for the reading features Klea Blackhurst (Hazel, Panama Hattie at The York), George Dvorsky (The Scarlet Pimpernel, Closer Than Ever at The York), Rebecca Eichenberger (An American in Paris, My Fair Lady), and Eddie Korbich (The Music Man, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). Music Director is Jeffrey Lodin. The stage manager is Laura Simpson.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
PARTY? to Debut in March at Theatre For The New City Photo
PARTY? to Debut in March at Theatre For The New City

'Party?' will make its NYC debut in March at Theatre for the New City. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Terry Donnelly, AJ Shively & More to Star in PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME! at Irish Reper Photo
Terry Donnelly, AJ Shively & More to Star in PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME! at Irish Repertory Theatre

Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast for Philadelphia, Here I Come!, the third production in The Friel Project. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Second Stage to Present the World Premiere of Alexis Scheers BREAKING THE STORY Photo
Second Stage to Present the World Premiere of Alexis Scheer's BREAKING THE STORY

Second Stage Theater will present the world premiere production of a new play by Alexis Scheer, BREAKING THE STORY.

4
LaMaMa to Present the World Premiere of THE MULBERRY TREE in February Photo
LaMaMa to Present the World Premiere of THE MULBERRY TREE in February

Directed by Alexandra Aron, The Mulberry Tree will have its world premiere at La MaMa ETC. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Terry Donnelly, AJ Shively & More to Star in PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME! at Irish Repertory TheatreTerry Donnelly, AJ Shively & More to Star in PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME! at Irish Repertory Theatre
Second Stage to Present the World Premiere of Alexis Scheer's BREAKING THE STORYSecond Stage to Present the World Premiere of Alexis Scheer's BREAKING THE STORY
LaMaMa to Present the World Premiere of THE MULBERRY TREE in FebruaryLaMaMa to Present the World Premiere of THE MULBERRY TREE in February
Real Stories of Love and Heartbreak Take the Stage at The Center at West Park In LOVENOTES! REAL STORIESReal Stories of Love and Heartbreak Take the Stage at The Center at West Park In LOVENOTES! REAL STORIES

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You