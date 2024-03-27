The Wooster Group to Present 2024 Spring Benefit Party in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary avant-garde theater company The Wooster Group will present their 2024 spring benefit party on May 21, 2024 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at the Group's theater, The Performing Garage. This intimate party is a unique opportunity to experience a solo performance by Kim Gordon with a film by Tony Oursler, a DJ set by JD Samson, food by chef Mina Stone, and dessert by Frosted Hag. The evening will celebrate the Group's long and deep relationship with the world of visual arts and music. All proceeds will benefit the Group's artists and their work at The Performing Garage.



Benefit Committee

Paul Cassidy & Vernon Evenson, Robert Gober & Donald Moffett, Madeleine Grynsztejn & Tom Shapiro, Agnes Gund, Christine Larsen & Vincent Dopulos, Alan Mark & Jeffrey Fraenkel, Frances McDormand, Orentreich Family Foundation, Susanne & Marc Payot–Mack, Phillip Edward Spradley, Wendy vanden Heuvel, Cecile Winckler



Party Committee

Yesim Ak & Teresa Dilger, Bernard Dikman, Flagstar Bank, Laurie Hawkinson & Henry Smith-Miller, Jenny Holzer, Lisa Yun Lee & Adam Bush, Robyn Mewshaw & Ben Indek, David Salle, Amy Sillman, Kiki Smith, Michael Tracy, Ariana Smart Truman & Mark Goldberg, Alexander Westerman & David Gleason, Erica Weissman



About The Wooster Group

The Wooster Group, led by founding member and director Elizabeth LeCompte, is a pioneer of experimental theater.



Established in 1975, the Group has created more than 40 theater and dance works, over 20 media pieces, and one Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Theater productions include: Rumstick Road (1977), L.S.D. (... Just the High Points ...) (1984), Brace Up! (1991), The Hairy Ape (1996), House/Lights (1999), To You, the Birdie! (Phèdre) (2002), Hamlet (2006), the opera La Didone (2008), Vieux Carré (2009), The Room (2015), The Town Hall Affair (2017), A Pink Chair (In Place of a Fake Antique) (2018), and The Mother (2021), all directed by LeCompte, and Early Shaker Spirituals (2014), The B-Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons (2017), and Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me (2024), directed by founding member and associate director Kate Valk. The Group's work has been included in museum and gallery shows internationally, among them three Whitney Biennials, and commissions for the opening of the new Whitney Museum building and the 2006 Dada exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art.



The Group will perform their latest production, a new version of Richard Foreman's 1988 play Symphony of Rats, at The Performing Garage from March 27 to May 4, 2024.



Major support for The Wooster Group is provided by Rita Ackermann and Hauser & Wirth; the Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation; The Howard Gilman Foundation; MacMillan Family Foundation; the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Legislature; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation; Select Equity Group Foundation; Shubert Foundation; and The Wooster Group's Director's Circle: Antonia & David Belt, Paul Cassidy & Vernon Evenson, Christine Larsen & Vincent Dopulos, Alan Mark & Jeffrey Fraenkel, Frances McDormand, Robyn Mewshaw, Catherine Orentreich (Orentreich Family Foundation), Tom Shapiro, and Wendy vanden Heuvel.

EVENT INFORMATION



The Wooster Group's 2024 Spring Benefit Party

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Performing Garage

33 Wooster Street

New York, NY 10013

Tickets: thewoostergroup.org/benefit / (212) 966-9796