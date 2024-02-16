The Tank to Host Staged Reading of THE LIVING ORCHID: THE LIFE OF ISABELLA STEWART GARDNER

Becca Carter Freeman (Where Do Peaches Grow? Kennedy Center National Undergraduate Playwriting Award) is set to hold a staged reading of her new original play, "The Living Orchid" at The Tank on March 3rd and 4th at 7 pm.

The reading will be directed by Acadia Barrengos (Writer's Theatre, Kennedy Center, BAPF) and the creative team includes, Savannah Ritz (Producer), Angus Goodearl (Lighting Design), Lukey Klein (Dramaturg), Charlotte Weinman (Stage Manager), Caleb Martin-Rosenthal (Composer).

Cast includes Nicole Rodenburg* (Usual Girls, Roundabout and Glob Lessons, Tribeca Film Festival 2021) as Mrs. Jack Gardner, Gus Halper* (Sing Street, NYTW/ Lortel Nomination and Rustin, Netflix) as Jack Gardner, Alec Silver* (Good Enemy, Audible Theatre) as Henry James, Gabriel Tarantini (Gina Yeii, Disney Plus) as Francis Marion Crawford, and Lydia Gaston* (Miss Saigon, Broadway). The cast also includes Anna Lei Negrin, Ava Mingo, Jen Diaz, Mathew Harper, Caleb Carlson*, Kevin Allen, and Fiona Maguire.

*Denotes Member of Actor's Equity Association

The play delves into the compelling life of Isabella Stewart Gardner, an influential figure in Boston's cultural and social circles during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Isabella was renowned for her role as an art collector, philanthropist, and patron of the arts. The play unfolds through three distinct characters, tracing Isabella's journey from childhood to the grand opening of her eponymous museum in 1903. Isabella Stewart Gardner was a controversial and flamboyant figure who fearlessly defied the societal norms of her time. The play explores the people she encounters, the passions she pursues, and the garden she grows, showcasing her unyielding commitment to art and culture. The narrative unveils the cyclicality of grief, the pursuit of fulfillment through art, and the challenges faced by a woman boldly expressing excitement and passion in the face of societal regulations.

"The Living Orchid" promises to be a historical female epic, a rarity in the theatre world. It offers a detailed dissection of the complex woman behind the iconic name, shedding light on Isabella Stewart Gardner's remarkable life and the enduring impact of her legacy.

Event Details:

- Title: "The Living Orchid"

- Dates: March 3rd and 4th at 7 PM

- Venue: The Tank

- Location: 312 W 36th St New York, NY, 10018United States

- Ticket Information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292723®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthetanknyc.org%2Fcalendar-1%2Fthe-living-orchid?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1