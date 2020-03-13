The Tank Suspends Performances Through April 12

The Tank has just released the following statement regarding future performances:

In light of yesterday's announcement from the state and city government, all public performances and shows at The Tank are suspended as of Friday, March 13, 2020 until April 12, 2020. I AM NOBODY performed on March 12, 2020 and is on hiatus until further notice. The upcoming production of I Was Unbecoming Then has been postponed until the 2020/21 season.

For ticket refunds, audience members should contact The Tank by emailing info@thetanknyc.org.




