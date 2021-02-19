The Tank Announces Upcoming Programming - GLASS TOWN and PROMETHEUS BOUND

The Tank announced today upcoming programming for March 2021. Presented in association with The Center at West Park, Glass Town by Miriam Pultro (Comings and Goings) and directed by Daniella Caggiano (Fun Home) will stream on CyberTank on Friday March 19, 2021 at 7:30PM ET. The previously announced Prometheus Bound, directed by The Tank's Resident Director Ran Xia (In Blue) in a new adaptation by Howard Rubenstein (Tony and Cleo), will be released on film and available to stream on CyberTank March 24-April 11, 2021. For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org.

GLASS TOWN

Co-Produced with The Center at West Park

A New Musical by Miriam Pultro

Directed by Daniella Caggiano

Musical Direction by Katrien Van Riel

Friday March 19, 2021 at 7:30PM ET

A rock requiem starring the Brontë siblings-Anne, most feminist and most faithful, a neosoul star; Emily, melancholy alt-rock prodigy; Branwell, full of the blues; and Charlotte, fiery frontwoman, desperate for recognition and love. A staged concept album that defies traditional musical theatre, Glass Town explores familial bonds, grief, and isolation, using the literary family as archetypal touchstones.

Glass Town features Miriam Pultro as writer, "Charlotte," keys and vocals; Katrien Van Riel as music director, "Emily," bass and vocals; Eddy Marshall as "Branwell," guitar and vocals; and Emma Claye as "Anne" and vocals. Additional band members include Matt DeMaria (Drums, etc), Anthime Miller (Cello) and Lauren Zawarski (Violin).

Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can scale beginning at $10 at thetanknyc.org/glasstown.

PROMETHEUS BOUND

Adapted from Aeschylus by Howard Rubenstein

Directed by Ran Xia

Wednesday March 24 - Sunday April 11, 2021

Opening Night Watch Party on Wednesday March 24 at 8pm ET followed by a post-show Q&A with members of the Cast and Creative Team

Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text.

"The desire to examine and update Prometheus Bound is an urgent one." says Xia. "After all, who are the Prometheuses in 2021? Picture the heroes, the martyrs, the figures of strength and endurance who take a stand on the side of "the mortals" - the side of the oppressed - against tyranny and injustice. Who do you see?"

The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda (The Invention of Tragedy), Juan Arturo (Support Group for Men), Olivia Rose Barresi (Initiative), Chloe Simone Crawford (Exposition), Brenda Crawley (The Problem with Magic is...), Iván Hernandez (Cider House Rules), Macy Lanceta (The Invention of Tragedy), Alice Marcondes (The Invention of Tragedy), and Kaila Wooten (Dogfight the Musical).

Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Prometheus Bound is directed by Ran Xia (In Blue) as a world premiere film project on CyberTank. The piece features choreography by Chanon Judson (Co-Artistic Director of Urban Bush Women), dramaturgy by Aurelia Clunie (I Choose You, Baby), costume design by Anna Jekel (The Revolutionists), lighting design by Yang Yu (The Shes & Quiltbag), production and set design by Izmir Ickbal (Or, An Astronaut Play), and music by Mike Cassedy (The Invention of Tragedy) & Ran Xia.

The screening schedule for Prometheus Bound is as follows: Wednesday-Friday at 8PM ET; Saturday at 8PM & 10PM ET; and Sunday at 5PM & 8PM ET. Tickets begin at $25 and are available at thetanknyc.org/prometheusbound. Tickets $75 and up include all you need for a night in, including a bound copy of the script and a snack box delivered to your door.

Prometheus Bound is a CyberTank Productions picture produced in association with Iris Media Works. The Tank's production team includes Ada Zhang as Line Producer, Gabrielle Giacomo as Assistant Director, Ashley Chan as 2nd Assistant Director and Sarah Zerod as Stage Manager. Patrick Rousseau is Executive Producer of the film for Iris Media Works, and the On-Site Film Unit consisted of Conner Thompson (Film Unit Producer), Lucas Hrabal (Director of Photography), Daniel Zimmer (2nd Camera Operator) and Danny Roberts (Sound Mixer).

TAXILANDIA

Presented by Oye Group, New York Theatre Workshop & The Bushwick Starr

In association with The Tank

Created & Written by Modesto Flako Jimenez

Virtual Salons March 8-20, 2021

Text & Taxi Tours April 5-May 3, 2021

Oye Group, New York Theatre Workshop & The Bushwick Starr, in association with The Tank, present Taxilandia created and written by NYTW Artistic Instigator, Bushwick Starr Season Artist & Oye Group's Modesto Flako Jimenez. Taxilandia is a site-specific play-within-a-tour of a city. The piece immerses its audience in the flavors, sounds, sights and dynamic history of a neighborhood confronting social stigmas and the realities of gentrification. Weaving a dramatic, performative 'tapestry' that interconnects generations, social classes, races and cultures, Taxilandia complicates our notion of what it means to be a local, an immigrant or a resident of a place, challenging us to answer: "What is my personal roadmap of home?"

Originally developed in Jimenez's own neighborhood of Bushwick, Brooklyn, the piece was inspired and drawn from his nine years driving a taxicab and his documentation of conversations with passengers, residents, locals, and immigrants to the neighborhood. The Oye Group now works with companies all over the country to develop local versions of the piece specific to each city.

Taxilandia will offer three experiences for the New York City run:

VIRTUAL SALONS: Flako will host four salons with local artists from each borough whose work intersects with gentrification.

TEXTILANDIA WITH FLAKO: An interactive solo walking tour guided by text messages delivered right to your phone. Flako will guide you as you navigate through Bushwick with stops including the Taxliandia gallery-an AV installation distributed across five storefronts in Bushwick.

TAXI TOURS WITH FLAKO: A single pod of up to three people become passengers in Flako's cab for a personal tour of Bushwick.

The schedule for the virtual salons is as follows:

Salon 1 with Ben Gassman - Monday March 8 at 7PM EST

Salon 2 with Merlixse Ventura - Thursday March 11 at 7PM EST

Salon 3 with Marisa Tornello - Tuesday March 16 at 7PM EDT

Salon 4 with Sandie Luna - Saturday March 20 at 2PM EDT

Tickets to the Taxilandia salons are $10 and are available at Taxilandia.com. Members and supporters of Oye Group, NYTW, The Bushwick Starr & The Tank, as well as members of the community, will be able to access the salons for free. Tickets to the taxi and text tours in Bushwick, Brooklyn will be available soon at Taxilandia.com.