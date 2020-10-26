The Tank Announces MAÑANALAND - An Immersive, Multi-Disciplinary Theatrical Experience

Mananaland is launching Thursday, October 29th.

The Tank has announced Mañanaland, a new piece based on an original idea by renowned conceptual and visual artist Pedro Reyes, and created in collaboration with The Tank, Technodramatists and NOVABY.

Envisioned as a virtual Instagram experience manifesting in a series of Amped Labs UG SCAVENGAR AR Hunts across the five boroughs of NYC, Mañanaland will explore a utopian future where the social and political conflicts of today are a thing of the past. The piece will manifest as a virtual news network, broadcasting fake news from utopia. Patrons will experience manifestations of Reyes's design through a theatrical narrative and compete for points via the SCAVENGAR hunts and the chance to win a piece of original print artwork.

Mañanaland brings together a team of writers led by Executive Producer Johnny G. Lloyd, including Zizi Majid, Kaaron Briscoe, Katelynn Kenney and Jason Pizzarello, who bring a variety of perspectives to the collaboration with Reyes. The project's director and Artistic Director of The Tank Meghan Finn previously collaborated with Reyes as the director of the 2016 election-themed political haunted house Doomocracy, produced by Creative Time. The creative team for Mañanaland includes Experience Designer Lorne Svarc, Founder/CEO of Technodramatists and Julia Beabout, Creative Director of NOVABY.

There will be five virtual SCAVENGAR hunts, one per borough, which can be experienced and played using an iPhone device, beginning Thursday October 29, 2020 by visiting www.thetanknyc.org/mananaland. Followers to the @mananaistoday Instagram channel will receive instructions for participating in-person in the AR hunts, which can be completed in their own time, on an individual basis. Subsequent hunts will be announced biweekly via the channel between October 29 and December 8, 2020 and must be completed by January 20, 2021, Inauguration Day. The individual with the highest cumulative score from all of the hunts will win the grand prize, an original artwork by Pedro Reyes. Participants will receive a limited-edition sticker set, designed by Reyes's studio in Mexico City featuring Mañanaland network propaganda.

