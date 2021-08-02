The Tank Announces In-Person and Digital Programming for LIMEFEST in August

The Tank announced today the full line up for Lime Fest, which will present 20 performances between Saturday August 14- Saturday August 28, 2021. The Tank's LimeFest celebrates a dozen new works by over 80 emerging artists who identify as women, nonbinary or gender non-conforming to make way for more gender parity in the performing arts. LimeFest is a great way to experience new work and the community at The Tank - It's good, old-fashioned summer art fun.

LimeFest will take place in-person at The Tank NYC (312 West 36th St New York, NY 10018) for fully vaccinated audiences, at openairTank (Broadway between 35th and 36th Street), and online at CyberTank. More information about the festival can be found here: https://thetanknyc.org/limefest2021

LimeFest will include the following programming:

A Simple Herstory

Season One Victoria Woodhall available now

Created by Jocelyn Kuritsky

Directed by Donya K. Washington

Text Written & Developed by Jonathan A. Goldberg

Sound Design & Technical Direction by Jane Shaw

Original Music by Jane Shaw & David Poe

Starring Florencia Lozano, Kara Young, Kate Burton, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tonya Pinkins, Louise Lasser, more

Produced by The Muse Project

More than one hundred women have run for President of the United States, but their stories are rarely heard. So, what if they decided to correct the record and take matters into their own hands? A Simple Herstory might start as a polite podcast about women's history, a cursory dip into some forgotten "badass women." It soon (d)evolves, however, into a hostile takeover of the mic, as this season's leading subject, Victoria Woodhull, the first female presidential candidate, demands to have the entirety of her story told. This means the abuse, the narcissism, the sex, and the criminality - and not just the you go, girl bits fit for broadcast.

A Simple Herstory is as much about these women, who have been locked inside "his story," as it is about liberating complicated biographies from their deceptively neat packages. It's the story of real human beings, free from the tropes and agendas that reduce complicated figures to cartoons. (Or is it?) In order to win, does a woman have to be a perfect candidate? To earn our reverence, must her story be sugar coated?

This is an eight-part scripted podcast season that you'll want to devour in one gulp. Once it builds momentum, it's hard to stop. The total running time is 2 hours, 40 minutes.

A Simple Herstory features Florencia Lozano as Victoria Woodhull alongside performances from Jacqueline Antaramian, Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, Kate Burton, Erin Cherry, Veanne Cox, Rachel Crowl, Maria Dizzia, Danielle Ferland, Yetta Gottesman, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Jennifer Ikeda, Jocelyn Kuritsky, Louise Lasser, Kyra Miller, Zainab Musa, Tonya Pinkins, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Socorro Santiago, Dale Soules, Carmelita Tropicana, Ching Valdes-Aran, and Kara Young.

www.asimpleherstory.com

Overstimulated

Conceived by: Sarah Gallegos and Aleksander Varadian

Directed by: Aleksander Varadian

Devised and Performed by: Sarah Gallegos, Cassidy Kipp, Margaret Remoski and Aleksander Varadian

Extended Company: Allison Berowski, Hana Bookman, Meghan Malusek, Jeff Prosser

August 14, 2021 at 8pm-10pm and August 15, 2021 at 4pm-6pm at The Tank

A theatrical installation exploring the relationship between the viewers, the actors, and the performance itself, developed from stimuli generated before the moment, in the moment and after.

What is collaboration? What dictates the devising process? And is that process limited to those artists directly involved, or can it be extended to incorporate the minds of the broader community?

Through this ongoing piece, we invite you into the creative process of devising, and encourage you to curate your own viewing experience through the tools we provide. What you leave behind may alter the piece for the next viewer.

Can we, when exploring this together, lean into this now all too familiar feeling of sharing a collective experience, alone.

First Sight

Written by: Dena Igusti

Directed by: Dena Igusti and Ray Jordan Achan

August 15, 2021 at 7pm EST at The Tank and on CyberTank

Sari, an aspiring singer, is well on her way to stardom, but for now sings by a karaoke machine at her best friend's parties. But one of her dangdut numbers and a chance encounter with Lisa, a snarky but dedicated journalist, will lead to a love that must survive Suharto's U.S.-backed dictatorship and span across two generations and countries. Based on a culmination of several true stories, First Sight is a look at the long-censored Indonesian lesbian zine movement, generational differences on what it means to be out, and what it means to love when everything else gets in the way.

Blood/Sweat/Tears

Written by: Ali Keller and Emily Rose Simons

Directed by: Rebecca Aparicio

August 18, 2021 at 7pm EST at The Tank and on CyberTank

BLOOD/SWEAT/TEARS is a horror movie, inside of a musical, inside of a play about Ginny (and her movie and musical counterparts - the show is triple cast across the worlds) - Ginny is a bookwriter & lyricist, who's fighting to get the final draft of her musical script approved to go into rehearsals. But as Ginny's creative team insists on changes, she begins rewrites that drastically impact the plot of the musical and therefore the horror movie. Turning a story that should be one of determination and success into a disturbing tale about survival, as reality and fiction begin to blur during Ginny's final evaluation.

would you set the table if I asked you to?

Created by Hillary Gao (she/her) and presented as a work-in-progress showing in collaboration with movement director Marlaina Garcia Riegelsberger (they/she).

August 18, 2021 at 7pm EST at The Tank and on CyberTank

Born out of pain, grief, and confusion, "would you set the table if I asked you to?" serves as a reckoning with the Asian American identity's subjugation, derogation, but also selective privilege and complicity. Created during rising hate crimes towards Asian Americans, this action performance explores what it means to be considered human. Guided by an orator, the play centers around the metamorphosis of guests at a dinner party. What results is an experience like no other, leaving the audience questioning the binary of human and animal.

Performed by Sharon Sakai (she/her), Allison Brooks (she/her), and Nikkie Samreth (they/them). Poster design by Lucy Chi (she/her).

Sorry For Your Loss

Written by Marcia Vidal Nolte

Directed by Subin Kara Ahn

Stage Managed by Emily Lafreniere

Lighting Design by Max Stroeher

Costume Design by Sarah Linares

Art by Adele Simms

Starring Sarah Linares, Kevin Ulrich, and Thomas Kuklenski

August 20, 2021 at 7pm EST; August 21, 2021 at 3pm and 7pm EST; August 22, 2021 at 3pm and 7pm EST at the Tank and on CyberTank

Young mortician Constantine meets high school nurse Esther, as he is about to cremate her brother. This unlikely friendship leads to Esther's attempt to help Constantine reunite with his best friend and learn to enjoy life again, while trying to get herself through her own grieving process. Naturally, accompanied by Mambo N5 and some other oldies but goodies.

Sada

performed by Michelle Hromin

August 21, 2021 at 5pm at The Tank

In conjunction with Michelle Hromin's ongoing project Kalendar: 12 Miniatures for 2021, Sada is a show focused on the idea of being present when navigating your way through understanding one's history. In trying to connect to her Croatian roots in new ways, Michelle will be sharing works old and new from Slavic composers, including her own improvised piece and a transcription by Croatian composer Dora Pejačević.

Kalendar: 12 Miniatures for 2021 is a set of miniatures for solo clarinet written by Michael Spiroff for Michelle Hromin. This collaboration began at the Mannes School of Music, where the two were interested in exploring the musical traditions from region of the Slavic world. Unlike the generic names for the months in English that are derived from Latin, the Slavic calendar uses names in native tongues that describe agricultural activities and weather patterns that take place during these times of year. For example, Listopad (October) directly translates to "the month of falling leaves." Each month of 2021, Michelle is premiering a new miniature online. Additionally, she is releasing the work as a 2-volume EP, with the 2nd volume set to release in early November.

As a Croatian-American woman, Michelle has longed to perform a piece from someone who comes from my part of the world. While other Slavic regions, such as Russia, are heavily represented in the classical music world, former Yugoslavia's historical and musical traditions are virtually unknown in the U.S. Because of the inner turmoil and ethnic tensions between neighboring Yugoslavian countries, resulting in war and its dissimilation, many of the musical and cultural traditions have been lost along the way.

You're invited to Jessica's 10th Birthday Bash

Written by: Molly Kate Babos

Directed by: Violet Woundy

Production Design by: Brandon Darcel

Stage Manager: Anastasia Webb

Starring: Cecilia Viveiros, Zoey Shea Peacock Jones, Arcadia Squires, Molly Kate Babos, Niki Chernitska, Logan Riseling.

Friday, August 20 and 21, 2021 at 7pm at The Tank

You're invited to Jessica's tenth birthday bash, a night you're sure to never forget. Ten year old Willow is an anxious mess. She just moved to New Jersey from Wisconsin, her parents are divorced, and her precociousness makes it difficult for her to make friends her own age. She gets invited to the birthday party of Jessica, the coolest and meanest girl in her class. There, she meets Lily, who she instantly shares a connection with through a mutual love of New York City and American girl dolls. Willow also meets Emily, Jessica's partner in crime, Rebecca, an insecure girl who developed early, and Blair, the group's personal punching bag. Jessica wields her power among the girls with malicious glee, as the party eventually ends in tears. We follow these six girls after the night of that fateful party through middle school and eventually to the night of their high school graduation. Anything can happen at Jessica's house.

Lime Fest: Short Works!

August 22, 2021 at 2pm and 6pm

openairTank on Broadway between 35th and 36th Streets

Silent Beat

choreographed and performed by Denisa Musilova

Silent Beat is an intimate meeting with one woman

Bouncing Off the Ceiling

Written by: Nora Daly

Directed by: Erin Reynolds

August 22, 2021 at 7pm EST at The Tank

Freshman year is hard. Izzy has never had a lot of friends. Neither has Mira. They meet by chance in a high school bathroom and form a close friendship built on a foundation of early 2000s bubblegum pop. While Mira is searching for a place to belong, Izzy dreams of getting out of her hometown, becoming a big star, and never ever coming back. A talent show on local-access TV could be her ticket out, if Mira doesn't get cold feet...

Bouncing off the Ceiling is a tribute to the joyful, intense, messy friendships we make when our bodies are coursing with hormones. An explosion of teeny bopper hits you'll always remember, and some you most definitely forgot.

Bad Cat!

Written by Michelle Drozdick

August 23, 2021 at 7pm EST at the Tank

Sometimes mistakes happen. Sometimes those mistakes involve a playful kitten growing into a 200-foot-tall behemoth and terrorizing a city. When Mittens, a sweet, affectionate cat accidentally stumbles into a science experiment gone wrong, the people of New York are forced to face their biggest foe yet-- and do some growing of their own.

A staged reading of a movie script you never knew you wanted, written by Michelle Drozdick. Performances by Jaime Fallon, Naomi Pitt, Leah Evans, Leo Bowen (and Marcus Haugen as Mittens the Cat).

The Magdalenes

Written by: Scout Backus

Directed by: Joey Donnelly

Produced by: Sami Pyne

Assistant Directed by:

Kamila Zando

Featuring: Kelley Heyer, Maya Jennings, Milo Longenecker, Evie Mason, Kate McMorran, Dove Murray, Lara Notarianni, and Rachel Towne

August 26-28, 2021 at 7pm EST

The Magdalenes follows Lily, a seventeen-year-old from Florida who has experienced an immaculate conception, as she begins her first year at the Society of Magdalena, an institution dedicated to the well being of bodies who have been touched by God. But the more she gets to know the other Mothers, and the more she prays, takes their medication, and attends the required parties, the more she asks herself: what is the difference between Truth and Belief? And what the fuck is wrong with the Holy Being she carries inside her?