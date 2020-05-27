The Riant Theatre's Play Reading Series to Feature FAMILY INHERITANCE

Article Pixel May. 27, 2020  

The Riant Theatre is having a Virtual Online Play Reading Party on Zoom of FAMILY INHERITANCE by Anthony Fusco on Sunday, May 31st at 6:45pm EST (U.S. and Canada). To join the Zoom Event RSVP at JocundaFilmFestival@gmail.com.

As a family tries to bond with their only son, he discovers an inheritance that was passed on to him at birth.

The cast includes: BINIYAM ABREHA as Niles Warren, ELIZABETH COTTLE as Tara, MARSHA-ANN HAY as Patricia Warren, MATTHEW PRIESTER as Damon Warren, and CHRIS DAWSON as James.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom


