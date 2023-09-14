The Resident Acting Company Reveals Lineup of Fall Shows

The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the award-winning Pearl Theater Company, is announcing their fall lineup of script in hand performances celebrating Shakespeare and the First Folio at The Players, the historic club and home of the great Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth.

The evenings will offer a cash bar at 6PM, and then a performance at 7PM, followed by a post-show discussion, and a reception with the actors. The Players is a private club, but is open to the public for these events. The club was founded by Edwin Booth, with the help of Mark Twain and others, in 1888 as a place for actors and lovers of the arts to congregate.

You can buy tickets, as well as donate to their fundraising campaign, on their website: racnyc.org – Regular Ticket price is $40, and there is an Early Bird Special for $20. There is also a Promo Code available: Type in RACSHAKES at check out and receive $10 off the ticket price.

Casting has been announced for Shakespeare’s Measure For Measure, the first of the series on September 27th. Bradford Cover, Artistic Director, will kick things off as the Duke Vincentio, with Duane Boutte as his complicated right hand man Angelo, and Dan Daily will play the trusty Escalus. Company member RJ Foster will appear as the wild and humorous Lucio, accompanied by Claire Saunders as Isabella, a woman who is faced with a terrible Sophie’s choice. Newcomer Eddie Cruz will perform Claudio, her much maligned brother, who is thrown in prison and while there is confronted by a cast of ruffians including Jay Patterson as the long time prisoner Barnardine, Todd Conner as the strange executioner Abhorson, Andy Patterson as the trickster Pompey, Carine Montbertrand as the hilarious policeman Elbow, and Rudaba Zehra Nasir as Mistress Overdone.

Artistic Director Bradford Cover says, “ As always we have put together an incredibly talented group of actors, and that is what this company is all about. Actors – performing the classics as a company, and celebrating the language. To celebrate the First Folio’s 400th birthday we are very excited to continue exploring the texts of William Shakespeare. Kate Farrington will lead the post show discussion where we will discuss the story of the First Folio, and its importance to our understanding of the plays. These script in hand performances are so much fun because we create a truly exciting atmosphere of spontaneity and immediacy that our audience loves, and we all get to enjoy a reception afterwards. Tickets are selling very quickly, so please reserve your seats soon!”