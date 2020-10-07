The Public Theatre Presents Joe's Pub New York Voices Concert Commission VENUS SMILES NOT IN THE HOUSE OF TEARS

The concert premieres on October 9 at 8pm ET via Joe's Pub YouTube.

The Public Theater presents Joe's Pub New York Voices concert commission, VENUS SMILES NOT IN THE HOUSE OF TEARS premiering on October 9 at 8pm ET via Joe's Pub YouTube - follow here.



VENUS SMILES NOT IN THE HOUSE OF TEARS (name inspired from "Romeo & Juliet") is a transformative concert that explores generational trauma and opens meaningful dialogue through music and movement. The surrealist concert experience is written, produced and performed by composer/pianist/vocalist/civil rights activist, Samora Pinderhughes and Brooklyn-based producer and drummer, Jack DeBoe. The concert is directed by Christian Padron and Kassim Norris, choreography by Amanda Krische and dance performances by Taylor Boyland, Rachel Gill, and Amanda Krische. The show will be available to watch through November 20.

Samora Pinderhughes and Jack DeBoe will debut new arrangements and perform fan favorites such as "Blood," "Process," "Inertia," and "Gatsby" that have never been performed live before. Find more music on Spotify.



The performance brings an intimate yet radical experiment in multi-genre and poetic storytelling full of "pathos-laden melody and heart-rending harmonies" (The New York Times). Heralded as one of his generation's most captivating composers, Pinderhughes showcases a combination of emotional and political theatrics with radically honest lyrics set to lush harmonies.

In addition Joe's Pub will present Toshi Reagon: Post-Election Day Concert premiering November 4 at 7pm ET on Joe's Pub YouTube channel. Visit here for more info.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You