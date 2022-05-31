The Players Theatre to Present NYC 15 Minute Short Play Festival
The Players Theatre Short Play & Musical Festival produces three festivals, three times a year: LUV! (February), NYC (June) and BOO! (October).
New York City is like no other place in the world! This June, The Players Theatre Short Play & Musical Festival is producing "NYC," short plays that get to the heart of the Big Apple and explore what makes this town tick. Unique New York - it's more than a tongue twister - it is a way of life!
The Players Theatre Short Play & Musical Festival produces three festivals, three times a year: LUV! (February), NYC (June) and BOO! (October).
Submissions are gathered from all over the country with 15 short plays or musicals being selected by a panel of judges for each festival. Each week a winner - selected by audience vote - receives the honor of "Best of the Week" and $100 prize.
The shows are produced entirely by the playwright and their team and are presented at the Steve & Marie Sgouros Black Box Theatre - located on the 3rd floor of the historic Players Theatre in the heart of the West Village.
SPF NYC 2022 Plays
Week 1 June 9th-12th
Meter Maid McGee by Dwight Watson
Roomies by Molly Babos
Roller Stakes by Erin Proctor
Sparks on the 7 Train by William Zolla II
Earth Quakes by Nicholas Bombart and Stefania Papadopoulos
Week 2 June 16th-19th
Snapshots: A Musical in 13 Minutes by Annie Brown
Forty-Second Street Forever by Peter Rowan
Vincent's by Steph Prizhitomsky
Smoking Is Bad for You! By Meny Beriro
Poet in the Park by Lianne Walden
Under the Rainbow by Andrea Woodbridge
Week 3 June 23rd-26th
Furever Home by Michael Sgouros & Brenda Bell
The Booth by Danielle Boss
Why Did You Come to New York? By Michael Busani
Jackie Marilyn Marilyn Jackie by Anne V. Grob
Doors by Serena Norr
NYC
115 MacDougal St., NY, NY 11221
June 9th-26th, 2022
Thur - Sat at 7p & Sun at 3p
https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1126334