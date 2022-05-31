The Players Theatre to Present NYC 15 Minute Short Play Festival

New York City is like no other place in the world! This June, The Players Theatre Short Play & Musical Festival is producing "NYC," short plays that get to the heart of the Big Apple and explore what makes this town tick. Unique New York - it's more than a tongue twister - it is a way of life!

The Players Theatre Short Play & Musical Festival produces three festivals, three times a year: LUV! (February), NYC (June) and BOO! (October).

Submissions are gathered from all over the country with 15 short plays or musicals being selected by a panel of judges for each festival. Each week a winner - selected by audience vote - receives the honor of "Best of the Week" and $100 prize.

The shows are produced entirely by the playwright and their team and are presented at the Steve & Marie Sgouros Black Box Theatre - located on the 3rd floor of the historic Players Theatre in the heart of the West Village.

SPF NYC 2022 Plays

Week 1 June 9th-12th

Meter Maid McGee by Dwight Watson

Roomies by Molly Babos

Roller Stakes by Erin Proctor

Sparks on the 7 Train by William Zolla II

Earth Quakes by Nicholas Bombart and Stefania Papadopoulos

Week 2 June 16th-19th

Snapshots: A Musical in 13 Minutes by Annie Brown

Forty-Second Street Forever by Peter Rowan

Vincent's by Steph Prizhitomsky

Smoking Is Bad for You! By Meny Beriro

Poet in the Park by Lianne Walden

Under the Rainbow by Andrea Woodbridge

Week 3 June 23rd-26th

Furever Home by Michael Sgouros & Brenda Bell

The Booth by Danielle Boss

Why Did You Come to New York? By Michael Busani

Jackie Marilyn Marilyn Jackie by Anne V. Grob

Doors by Serena Norr

NYC

115 MacDougal St., NY, NY 11221

June 9th-26th, 2022

Thur - Sat at 7p & Sun at 3p

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1126334