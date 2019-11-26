The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) Teams Up with Hidden Cabaret to Produce HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) Teams with Hidden Cabaret to Produce "How The Light Gets In".



On December 2, NYMF will be premiering three commissioned micro-musicals at Hidden Cabaret at 7PM. "How The Light Gets In" is a new concept for NYMF which will be celebrating its 17th year this summer. The evening will be a concert presentation of three fully realized micro-musicals - 30 minutes or less - in an effort to create more space for arts-based civic engagement. The three pieces are written by Jahn Sood (We Were an Island, Nurse Jackie, The Good Cop), Cheeyang Ng and Kathy Ng (Eastbound, Maya & Me), and Eloise Govedare and Aleksandra Weil (Silueta). The evening will be directed by Desdemona Chiang (Guthrie Theater, South Coast Repertory, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) and West Hyler (Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Producing Artistic Director of NYMF), and co-curated by Arpita Mukherjee (Hypokrit Theater Company).



Performers for "How The Light Gets In" include: David Darrow (The Passage), Gabriella Enriquez, Minji Kim (The King and I National tour), Q Lim (The King and I National tour), Jamen Nanthkumar (Crossing Over, Veronica Mars), Patty Nieman (The Awakening of Angel DeLuna, A Little Night Music), Azudi Onkejekwe (Great Comet; Sincerely,Oscar), Isabella Russo (School of Rock), Kevin Schuering (The King and I National tour), Annie Sherman(The King and I National tour), and Sara States (Comfort Women).



A moderated conversation discussing the civic issues raised by the artists will follow the concert. "How The Light Gets In" will take place at the Hidden Cabaret in the Secret Room (707 8th Avenue) on Monday, December 2 at 7:00pm with tickets starting at $15. Doors open at 6PM. Hidden Cabaret has a full menu of food and beverages. "How The Light Gets In" is made possible in part by the generous support from The ASCAP Foundation, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, and the Howard Gilman Foundation.



Tickets are now on sale at www.hiddencabaret.com.





