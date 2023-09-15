The New Group Reveals 2023-24 Season, Featuring Cynthia Nixon, Taylor Trensch and More

The New Group has announced its complete 2023-2024 Season. As previously announced, the season launches with Sabbath’s Theater, adapted from the novel by Philip Roth by Ariel Levy and John Turturro, directed by Jo Bonney, featuring Jason Kravits, Elizabeth Marvel and John Turturro in a world premiere produced by The New Group with Karen Brooks Hopkins. Performances begin October 10. In winter 2024 is The Seven Year Disappear, by Jordan Seavey, directed by Scott Elliott, with Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch, the complete cast. Completing the company’s season in spring 2024 is All of Me, by Laura Winters, directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, featuring Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez, with additional casting to be announced. These productions will take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).

Subscriptions to the full season starting at $195 and Patron Ensemble Memberships starting at $1,000 are currently available at Click Here.

Sabbath’s Theater, adapted from the novel by Philip Roth by Ariel Levy and John Turturro. Directed by Jo Bonney, this world premiere features Jason Kravits, Elizabeth Marvel and John Turturro. Performances begin October 10 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Thursday, November 2. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through December 3 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

John Turturro (Severance) stars as disgraced maker of obscene puppet shows, Mickey Sabbath, who confronts his wild and wicked past in a series of increasingly mad and maddening encounters. The complete cast features Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards) as Drenka and others, and Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, original Broadway cast) as Matijia and others. Jo Bonney (Cost of Living) directs.

As announced, this production includes Choreography by Kelly Devine, Scenic and Costume Design by Arnulfo Maldonado, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design and Music Composition by Mikaal Sulaiman, Projection Design by Alex Basco Koch, and Shadow Puppet Design by Erik Sanko. The Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.

Tickets to Sabbath’s Theater, starting at $67, inclusive of fees, are now on sale. A limited number of $37 tickets will be made available for each performance closer to the production. Tickets are available at Click Here.

The Seven Year Disappear, by Jordan Seavey, directed by Scott Elliott, featuring Cynthia Nixon (And Just Like That) and Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!). This world premiere limited engagement begins February 6, 2024 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). Additional dates including Official Opening Night will be announced at a future date.

After missing for seven years, Naphtali's mother, a world-famous performance artist, suddenly reappears with few answers and a staggering request, forcing him to confront what he’s spent years trying to forget. A funny and deeply human mystery about mothers and sons, coming of age, and coming apart.

All of Me, by Laura Winters, directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, featuring Madison Ferris (The Glass Menagerie on Broadway) and Danny J. Gomez (New Amsterdam), with additional casting to be announced. A limited engagement begins April 23, 2024 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). Complete casting & dates, including Official Opening Night, will be announced at a future date.

All of Me is a classic “boy meets girl, and they use text-to-speech technology to connect to each other” romantic comedy, infused with a candid present-day portrayal of class and disability.

Also this season, from The New Group Off Stage, is the world premiere of Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity, a new film written and performed by John Epperson, directed by Chloë Sevigny. This project is presented by The New Group Off Stage, a division dedicated to theatrical expressions in different media – film, web series, audio plays and more – in association with John Ridley’s Nō Studios and Frank Marshall.

Finally in summer 2024, The New Group looks forward to the second annual FreeFest, a weeklong festival of free play readings and panel discussions, featuring new works that embrace radical expression. The festival, a new venture in The New Group/New Works program, provides a public platform for artists to showcase their creative expression and further their writing process.

Sabbath’s Theater was originally developed by New Jersey Performing Arts Center for Philip Roth Unbound: Illuminating A Literary Legacy (John Schreiber, President & CEO). Sabbath's Theater was developed with the support of The National Theatre.

The world premiere of All of Me was presented at Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA, September, 2022. Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director; Branden Huldeen, Artistic Producer