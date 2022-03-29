The Neighbors Announce Two Spring Workshops For THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced two Spring workshops for Co-Artistic Director Ana Cristina Da Silva's play "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost." The Neighbors will first produce a movement and intimacy workshop in New York City in April, before pairing with frequent collaborators Catskill Mountain Shakespeare to co-produce a script workshop in Phoenicia in May. Both workshops will culminate in sharings: the first will be a private showing at Alchemical Studios and the second on Thursday May 5th 2022 at 7.30pm at the Phoenicia Playhouse (10 Church St, Phoenicia, NY 12464). Reservations can be made at www.catskillmountainshakespeare.com.

"The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" is a drama told through poetry and puppetry following the inner life of a woman, Angie, as personified by her pet bird, Birdie. After a sexual encounter with a man, one where the participants' actions are questionable and difficult to judge, the relationship between pet and owner quickly morphs when Birdie gains the ability to speak. Together, Angie and Birdie are forced to look at the encounter and journey into Angie's past to discover how they can exist in the present. This one-act psychological thriller poses the question: what does consent look like? Da Silva began working on the script two years ago, and it was first developed by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare last year, as well as through the Content Creators, a selective writer's program.

The New York workshop will be directed by Da Silva and feature Co-Artistic Director Sam Hood Adrain as an actor, along with Abram Blau, Beatriz Miranda and Melannie Vásquez Lara. Lauren DeLeon will act as Intimacy Director. It will be rehearsed at A.R.T./New York through their Creative Space Grant program, and presented at Alchemical Studios. The Catskill Mountain Shakespeare workshop will also be directed by Da Silva, and will feature Blau, Hood Adrain, Miranda and Vásquez Lara. Isobel Seabrook will stage manage the workshop, and Sarah Reny will co-produce for Catskill Mountain Shakespeare.

"I am so thrilled to be continuing to develop this important and challenging piece," said DaSilva. "Ana Cristina has written a dynamic and innovative script, and we are excited to develope it with blue-chip collaborators across these workshops" stated Clements. "We are looking forward to welcoming back some old comrades, as well as having new faces join the Neighborhood," added Hood Adrain.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of international artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.