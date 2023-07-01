The Mirror Theatre to Present AMERICAN SONG BOOK and A New Play About Einstein and Reich

The company will present "Creation" and "American Song Book" this month.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

POPULAR

New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season Photo 1 New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Photo 2 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Lineup For The 2023 Festival Of New Musicals Photo 3 National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Lineup For The 2023 Festival Of New Musicals
Photos: Get a First Look at Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce & More in TITANIQUE Photo 4 Photos: Get a First Look at the New Cast of TITANIQUE

The Mirror Theatre to Present AMERICAN SONG BOOK and A New Play About Einstein and Reich

Sabra Jones, Artistic Director of The Mirror Theater, is delighted to be back with a new exciting summer stock season. First a new play by S. E. Endicott called "Creation" about the first meeting between Albert Einstein and Wilhem Reich to discuss the discovery of a new energy, Argon (July 25th) Followed by "American Song Book" at Highland Center For the Arts, a medley of past summer stock musicals performed by the Mirror Theater (July 28th.) Cast and performers to be announced shortly. 

With a legacy of thirty years standing, the Mirror Theater has an impressive track record for producing theater. From  Broadway ``Alice and Wonderland," with Kate Burton and  "The Mad Woman of Shiloh," with Geraldine Page and F Murray Abraham. To Greensboro, Vermont, performing summer stock in association with the Greensboro Arts Alliance. Their venues have included a tent on the Green ("To Kill A Mockingbird" "Kiss Me Kate" with Tony Nominee, Marla Schaffel, and Rex Dean, "Annie Get Your Gun" starring Marla Schaffel and Kathryn Meisle (Harry Potter), Hardwick Townhouse saw the World Premiere of Israeli playwright, Joshua Sobol's,  "Sinners" directed by Globe winner, Brian Cox, ( currently Co-Artistic Director of The Mirror Theater.) "Sinners" was so well received that it moved from Vermont to Boston, performing at the Soho Rep and then to London where it played to rave reviews. More recently the Mirror Theater produced "The Diary of Anne Frank" at the Hardwick Townhouse in association with The Holocaust Museum in Vermont.  Bernard Pomerance's ("The Elephant Man") later work, "Miranda" at Highland Center for The Arts, Greensboro,  with an indigenous cast produced by Raoul Max Trujillo ( Blue Beetle, The Mayans) and lead by:  Glenn Stanton (The Walking Dead), Alex Meraz (Twilight) and Jamie Loy.  

When asked what Sabra plans for the Autumn, "We are in discussion with Patricia Kelly Ward, Gene Kelly's wife, with whom we hope to do an event. We are also in the process of setting up, Bernard Pomerance's "Miranda" in NYC.  Cast to be announced shortly. 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Off Broadway Cast Recording Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER To Be Released On JAY Recor Photo
Off Broadway Cast Recording Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER To Be Released On JAY Records

Raise Your Hands! The Off Broadway cast recording of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon. will be released on JAY Records. Produced by John Yap, the recording will feature the original cast of the Off Broadway production who gathered this week at Manhattan Studios to lay down the tracks.

2
Layon Grays COWBOY Extends Off-Broadway for the 5th Time Photo
Layon Gray's COWBOY Extends Off-Broadway for the 5th Time

Cowboy, a story about Bass Reeves, will extend through July. Cowboy, an epic tale of Bass Reeves, the first full western stage play in New York City in nearly 80 years -  is written, directed and stars Layon Gray as Reeves.

3
Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row Photo
Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row

The Assembly Theater (HOME/SICK) in association with Dutch Kills Theater (The Antelope Party) presents the World Premiere of IN CORPO, a new musical by Ben Beckley and Nate Weida with music by Nate Weida. See photos of the production. 

4
Basil Kreimendahl Named 2023-26 Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Photo
Basil Kreimendahl Named 2023-26 Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence

Rattlestick Theater has named playwright Basil Kreimendahl as its 2023-26 Mellon Foundation Playwright in residence. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY Video Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You