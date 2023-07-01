The Mirror Theatre to Present AMERICAN SONG BOOK and A New Play About Einstein and Reich

Sabra Jones, Artistic Director of The Mirror Theater, is delighted to be back with a new exciting summer stock season. First a new play by S. E. Endicott called "Creation" about the first meeting between Albert Einstein and Wilhem Reich to discuss the discovery of a new energy, Argon (July 25th) Followed by "American Song Book" at Highland Center For the Arts, a medley of past summer stock musicals performed by the Mirror Theater (July 28th.) Cast and performers to be announced shortly.

With a legacy of thirty years standing, the Mirror Theater has an impressive track record for producing theater. From Broadway ``Alice and Wonderland," with Kate Burton and "The Mad Woman of Shiloh," with Geraldine Page and F Murray Abraham. To Greensboro, Vermont, performing summer stock in association with the Greensboro Arts Alliance. Their venues have included a tent on the Green ("To Kill A Mockingbird" "Kiss Me Kate" with Tony Nominee, Marla Schaffel, and Rex Dean, "Annie Get Your Gun" starring Marla Schaffel and Kathryn Meisle (Harry Potter), Hardwick Townhouse saw the World Premiere of Israeli playwright, Joshua Sobol's, "Sinners" directed by Globe winner, Brian Cox, ( currently Co-Artistic Director of The Mirror Theater.) "Sinners" was so well received that it moved from Vermont to Boston, performing at the Soho Rep and then to London where it played to rave reviews. More recently the Mirror Theater produced "The Diary of Anne Frank" at the Hardwick Townhouse in association with The Holocaust Museum in Vermont. Bernard Pomerance's ("The Elephant Man") later work, "Miranda" at Highland Center for The Arts, Greensboro, with an indigenous cast produced by Raoul Max Trujillo ( Blue Beetle, The Mayans) and lead by: Glenn Stanton (The Walking Dead), Alex Meraz (Twilight) and Jamie Loy.

When asked what Sabra plans for the Autumn, "We are in discussion with Patricia Kelly Ward, Gene Kelly's wife, with whom we hope to do an event. We are also in the process of setting up, Bernard Pomerance's "Miranda" in NYC. Cast to be announced shortly.